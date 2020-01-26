Titles Leaving Netflix in February 2020

42 Grams (2017)

After launching a successful underground restaurant out of their apartment, an ambitious chef and his wife open an all-consuming upscale eatery.

IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2018

American Psycho (2000)

With chiseled good looks that belie his insanity, a businessman takes pathological pride in yuppie pursuits and indulges in sudden homicidal urges.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/09/2019

Beast Legends (TV Series)

A diverse crew of experts dive deep into the origin stories of mythological monsters before building replicas of the creatures using 3D CGI technology.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/02/2019

Camelia la Texana (TV Series)

Inspired by the famous song “Contrabando y Traición,” Camelia, a beautiful girl from San Antonio, kills her lover and becomes a legendary drug runner.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2017

Camp X (2014)

Established during World War II, North America’s first secret agent training school — known as Camp X — paved the way for present-day espionage.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2019

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit.

IMDb Score: 8.1/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/01/2020

Clash of the Titans (2010)

If he is to save the life of the beautiful Princess Andromeda, the valiant Perseus must battle a host of powerful, beastly enemies.

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/08/2019

Coach Carter (2005)

Controversial basketball coach Ken Carter puts school before sports and benches his undefeated high school team for poor academic performance.

IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/01/2020

Dangerous Roads (2012)

Using various 4×4 vehicles, celebrities steer their way across some of the most infamous roads and trickiest terrains on earth.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2019

Donnie Brasco (1997)

When FBI agent Joe Pistone goes undercover to infiltrate the mob, he starts to identify with the made men he’s charged with taking down.

IMDb Score: 7.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2020

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Every time Chuck breaks up with a girlfriend, she ends up engaged to her next boyfriend. Soon, women are dating Chuck in hopes of meeting Mr. Right.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/10/2019

Grease (1978)

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this hit musical comedy about a greaser and the good girl he falls for — much to his friends’ chagrin.

IMDb Score: 7.2/10 Rating: PG First Released: 01/11/2019

Harold Shipman – Driven to Kill (TV Series)

Interviews and dramatic reconstructions illuminate the twisted motivations and brazen crimes of serial killer and respected physician, Harold Shipman.

IMDb Score: 8.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2019

How the Beatles Changed the World (TV Series)

Interviews and rare archival footage illuminate how the Beatles’ influence over music and culture continues to be felt around the world.

IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/02/2018

Hunters of the South Seas (2015)

In a far corner of the Pacific Ocean, people who live entirely at sea share insights into their incredible amphibious lifestyle.

IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2019

I Am Sun Mu (2015)

A North Korean propagandist who escaped to Seoul now creates satirical art about Kim Jong Il’s regime and copes with repercussions of his defection.

IMDb Score: 7.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2017

Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (TV Series)

This made-for-TV drama chronicles the scandal and enduring mystery surrounding Lizzie Borden, who was tried in 1892 for axing her parents to death.

IMDb Score: 5.8 / 10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/25/2016

LoliRock (TV Series)

A teenager with a beautiful voice becomes a pop star but discovers she has powers that come from a magical realm where she’s a lost princess.

IMDb Score: 7.2/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 01/05/2018

Mexico Diseña (TV Series)

Young fashion designers vie for the chance to become Mexico’s next big talent by competing before judges in grueling tests of creativity and stamina.

IMDb Score: N/A/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/02/2017

My Tattoo Addiction (TV Series)

Ink junkies dig skin deep and share personal stories about their collection of body art.

IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2019

Operation Gold Rush (TV Series)

A team of modern-day adventurers follows the footsteps of the money-hungry explorers who trekked the Klondike in search of Canadian gold.

IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2019

Panic Room (2002)

A woman and her daughter are caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with burglars in their New York City home and are forced to retreat inside a vault.

IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/08/2019

Paying Guests (2009)

Desperate for a place to live, four 20-something bachelors finally find a house to rent, only to learn the landlords will accept married couples only.

IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/07/2018

Personal Shopper (2016)

A psychic medium takes a job as personal shopper for a spoiled celebrity in order to contact the spirit of her brother, who owned her employer’s home.

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/02/2019

Pioneers of African-American Cinema (TV Series)

This newly preserved collection features more than 20 films made by groundbreaking African American directors for black audiences from 1915 to 1946.

IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2017

Planet 51 (2009)

After landing on a planet reminiscent of 1950s suburbia, a human astronaut tries to avoid capture, recover his spaceship and make it home safely.

IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: PG First Released: 07/23/2019

Revolting Rhymes (TV Series)

Popular fairy tales take on a darkly comic edge in these short animated films based on a book by Roald Dahl and illustrator Quentin Blake.

IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/02/2018

Revolutionary Road (2008)

April and Frank’s marriage unravels when a plan to change their “perfect” lives becomes their last hope to escape lives engulfed in emptiness.

IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/11/2019

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Still sexy at 60, Harry Sanborn wines and dines women half his age. But a getaway with his girlfriend goes awry when her mother drops in unannounced.

IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/08/2019

Spartacus (TV Series)

A Thracian man is condemned to a brutal death in the arena, only to outlast his executioners and be reborn as the enslaved gladiator Spartacus.

IMDb Score: 8.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2015

The Bible’s Buried Secrets (TV Series)

Host Francesca Stavrakopoulou travels across the Middle East, offering extraordinary insights into the stories of the Old Testament.

IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2019

The Big Catch (TV Series)

In a global competition, eight fishing enthusiasts battle extreme conditions and dangerous waters to be crowned the ultimate angler.

IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/02/2019

The Bomb Squad (2011)

This documentary follows British bomb disposal teams in Afghanistan and the dangers they face in their methodical lives on the front lines of war.

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2019

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest assignment downright satisfying as he learns that the bail-jumper he must chase down is his ex-wife, Nicole.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/10/2019

The Christmas Candle (2013)

A progressive new minister’s arrival in a small village threatens to end an age-old tradition that brings a yuletide miracle to one of the residents.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG First Released: 01/11/2019

The Departed (2006)

Two rookie Boston cops are sent deep undercover — one inside the gang of a charismatic Irish mob boss and the other double-crossing his own department.

IMDb Score: 8.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/12/2019

The Furchester Hotel (TV Series)

Elmo hops across the pond to help his extended monster family solve problems at their “almost” world-class establishment, the Furchester Hotel.

IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 01/02/2017

The Hurt Business (2016)

Featuring legendary and up-and-coming MMA fighters, this documentary details the history of the brutal sport and the fighters’ struggles and triumphs.

IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/02/2017

The Wound (TV Series)

At an initiation ritual for the young men of his Xhosa community, a closeted factory hand meets a Johannesburg teen who discovers his best-kept secret.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/02/2018

Wartime Portraits (TV Series)

Part live-action and part animation, this visually inventive series offers striking portrayals of some of the unsung heroes of World War II.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/15/2016

Yoko and His Friends (TV Series)

Vik meets new friends in a new city, where they go on exciting adventures together with a magical being. But soon, his family must move again.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 06/15/2018

Zombieland (2009)

Looking to survive in a world taken over by zombies, a dorky college student teams with an urban roughneck and a pair of grifter sisters.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/11/2019