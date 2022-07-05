Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in August 2022

August is going to be another busy month of departures for the Netflix UK library. Sadly, subscribers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite movies, but we’ll ensure to keep track of every movie and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in August 2022.

In case you’ve missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in July 2022.

Some popular movies are scheduled to leave Netflix UK in August, such as Troy, Get Hard, The Mask, Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and RocknRolla. As for television, August will see the departure of all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 1st, 2022

2 States (2014)

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Annie (2014)

Baaghi (2016)

Black Mass (2015)

The Blind Christ (2016)

Blitz (2011)

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Booty Call (1977)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chaos (2005)

Children of God (1994)

Chillar Party (2011)

Cocaine (2005)

Comes a Bright Day (2012)

Creed (2015)

The Crush (1993)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Fartsa (2015)

Fashion (2008)

Fitoor (2016)

Fiza (2000)

Get Hard (2015)

Ghostbusters (2016)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

Guzaarish (2010)

Haider (2014)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Highway (2014)

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Interview with a Serial Killer (2008)

The Island (2005)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Judge (2014)

Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love? (2011)

Locust (2014)

Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)

The Mask (1994)

Miss Bala (2019)

Miss Potter (2006)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Munich (2005)

The Nightengale (2018)

Out of Purnace (2013)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Peacemaker (1997)

FK (2014)

Primal Fear (1996)

Raajneeti (2010)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Real Crime: Diamond Geezers (2008)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan (2012)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Saw 3 (2006)

Serendipity (2001)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Solomon Kane (2009)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tamasha (2015)

Tammy (2014)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Time and Tide (2000)

Tommy (1975)

Triple Threat (2019)

Troy (2004)

Un plus une (2015)

Vacation (2015)

World Trade Center (2006)

Young Guns 2 (1990)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 2nd, 2022

Don’t Tell the Bride (1 Season)

Spaced (2 Seasons)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 3rd, 2022

Can You Keep a Secret (2019)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 4th, 2022

Cocaine Coast (1 Season) N

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in August 2022? Let us know in the comments below!