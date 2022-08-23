Formula 1 ‘Schumacher’ Documentary Leaving Netflix in September 2022

The Formula 1 Michael Schumacher documentary could be departing Netflix in September 2022, just a year after it debuted on the service, according to a new notice on the Netflix page.

Produced by B14 Film, the documentary was released on the 30th anniversary of the German driver’s entry into Formula 1 racing.

The documentary featured interviews with family, friends, and people within the sport, recounting his rise up the ranks and dominance in the sport while at Ferrari.

Netflix announced they had acquired the movie in July 2021, picking up the global rights to the documentary.

At the time of release, producer on the project Benjamin Seikel said:

“We’re grateful that it’s finally getting underway and excited about its global release on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we’re confident it will be embraced as such.”

Now, just a year after its release the documentary is scheduled to leave the service meaning it was only licensed exclusively to Netflix for a single year.

The removal date applies to all regions of Netflix, including the United States and the United Kingdom. A “last day to watch” notice is on display on the documentary page, with that date being September 14th.

This is an extraordinarily short time for a Netflix Original to stay on the service. Although it’s not rare for Netflix Originals to leave the service, it’s usually after several years on the platform.

Where Schumacher ends up next is unclear.

Netflix continues to be involved with Formula 1 via their docu-series F1: Drive to Survive, which is coming back for a new season in early 2023 to recap the 2022 season.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Netflix was in the running for the US rights to Formula 1 although ESPN ultimately won.

Will you be catching Schumacher on Netflix before it departs? Let us know in the comments.