‘Chicago Med’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in September 2022

Netflix outside of the United States will lose every season of two Dick Wolf shows in the form of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Both will be leaving Netflix on the first day of September 2022.

Both shows are airing on NBC and are part of a trio of shows set in a Chicago universe (Netflix notably never licensed Chicago P.D.). They follow doctors, nurses, and firemen as they confront the daily struggles of their jobs.

On September 1st, 2021, Netflix licensed Chicago Med and Chicago Fire in 14 regions. It managed to nab seasons 1-4 of Chicago Med and 1-4 of Chicago Fire.

After a year on the service, they’ll depart as they were only licensed on a single-year basis.

As noted, these two shows will be leaving Netflix on September 1st, 2022, although, within the Netflix application, you’ll see a “last day to watch notice.”

That notice states that the show will be expiring on August 31st, 2022 but that only refers the last full day to watch. It’ll leave at midnight on September 1st in each respective region it’s leaving.

Regions expected to lose the shows include:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Germany

France

Iceland

India

Italy

The Netherlands

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

The United Kingdom

This move could’ve possibly been predicted given Netflix in the United States just recently lost Chicago Med after only a year on the platform.

Unlike Netflix internationally, however, Chicago Fire wasn’t licensed in the United States.

Where will Chicago Med and Chicago Fire stream after leaving Netflix?

NBC Universal hasn’t quite rolled out Peacock around the world like other streaming rivals have but for the most part, they do have footprints in most international regions.

In the United Kingdom, for example, the shows are streaming on Now (owned by Comcast and Sky) but only a select few seasons are streaming. With the removal from Netflix, we could see an expanded selection available there.

In a few of the other regions we researched, both shows can also be found on Prime Video so use a service like JustWatch to find out where the shows head next.

Will you miss Chicago Med and Chicago Fire when they both leave Netflix in international regions? Let us know in the comments.