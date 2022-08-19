Netflix Original Series ‘Ad Vitam’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

We’re slowly getting word of all the big removals set to take place throughout September 2022, and joining the removals list around the globe is Ad Vitam, a French sci-fi series that’s been streaming on Netflix for close to 3 years.

Created by Sebastien Mounier and Thomas Cailley, the series is set in the future where humans can live indefinitely. The story follows a cop and a young woman investigating a slew of youth suicides.

Netflix carries the movie in most of the major international regions, although it’s worth noting that according to Unogs, it doesn’t have global distribution for the show.

First airing in France in November 2018, Ad Vitam dropped onto Netflix internationally on November 1st, 2019, with all six episodes. Some regions reportedly received the show much earlier and lost the show a little earlier this year.

Now, the show is set to leave Netflix in multiple regions, including:

Netflix Australia

Netflix Canada

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix United States

Netflix Brazil

Netflix France

and 13 other regions.

The title is showing a “last day to watch on Netflix” notice for September 15th, 2022 although the title itself will be removed on September 16th.

Why is Ad Vitam leaving Netflix if it’s a Netflix Original?

Sadly, although something may be labeled as a Netflix Original, that doesn’t always mean that Netflix owns said show or movie.

Instead, in this instance, the rights are owned by Arte and/or Kelija-Lagardère Studios, the original network and production company behind the show.

This is a growing trend where Netflix Originals are leaving the service. In just the last few months, QB1: Beyond the Lights, Cocaine Coast, and numerous other titles have left the service, all carrying Netflix Original branding.

What’s worse is that when Netflix Originals are removed, we often don’t go on to see them on new streaming homes. Occasionally, some titles return to Netflix, but for the most part, they don’t end on VOD services or any other rival SVOD services.

Will you miss Ad Vitam after it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.