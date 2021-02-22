Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in March 2021

It’s taken longer than expected, but we now have our first look at the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix in March 2021.

It’s going to be another busy first of the month on Netflix UK with 50 titles currently scheduled to leave. There are some heavy hitters in there too with Academy Award-winning films such as The Fighter and Misery.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2021:

10 to Midnight (1983)

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

9 (2009)

The Accident Husband (2008)

All the Devil’s Men (2018)

Arbitrage (2012)

Bachelor Girls (2016)

Balu Mahi (2017)

Behind Enemy Lines (1997)

Black Rock (2012)

Charlie Bartlett (2007)

Coffy (1973)

Darkman (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Delta Force (1986)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking (1996)

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Elles etaient en guerre 1939-1945 (2015)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Fear (1996)

Fear Dot Com (2002)

The Fighter (2010)

I, Dolours (2018)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)

Kaakan (2015)

Kalki (2017)

Kanika (2017)

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (2015)

LA 92 (2017)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981)

Loreak (2014)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Misery (1990)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (2015)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Radio Days (1987)

Retribution (2015)

Samarppanam (2017)

Servant of the People (2015)

Shuddhi (2017)

The Silence (2015)

Solo (2017)

Species IV: The Awakening (2007)

Sudden Death (1995)

The Taking of Pelham 1,2, 3 (1998)

Tope: The Bait (2016)

West Side Story (1961)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2021:

Ill Behaviour (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 15th, 2021:

Oscar’s Oasis (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 18th, 2021:

The Adjusters (1 Season)

The Beat (1 Season)

Forget Me Not (1 Season)

Timeless Season (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on March 21st, 2021:

A Touch of Green (1 Season)

Days We Stared at the Sun (2 Seasons)

Wake Up (2 Seasons)

Which movies and TV series are you going to miss most on Netflix UK in March 2021? Let us know in the comments below!