Multiple Dreamworks Movies Leaving Netflix UK in March 2021

March and April is a very busy time for Netflix UK, mainly because we see the mass removal of content from the UK library. Sadly for the UK, some of your favorite movies from the library of DreamWorks movies are scheduled to leave in March 2021.

Netflix and DreamWorks have been working together for many years now which has resulted in an excellent library of Netflix Original animated series. Aside from a small minority, a lot of the Originals have stemmed from the movies, and either become spin-offs, prequels, or sequels to the movies.

The Full List of Dreamworks Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 30th, 2021

In total there are 11 Dreamworks movies scheduled to leave Netflix UK:

Bee Movie (2007)

Flushed Away (2006)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Why are the DreamWorks movies leaving Netflix UK?

To put it simply the license Netflix UK has for its library of DreamWorks movies is coming to an end.

The majority of the listed movies have been available to stream on Netflix UK since March 31st, 2020. This means Netflix UK only purchased a one-year license to stream those movies.

If you open up your Netflix app and search any of the movies listed above, you’ll find their availability dates listed now.

Where will I be able to stream the Dreamworks movies in the UK next?

Luckily in the UK, there’s a limited number of streaming services available. This means it’s pretty easy to predict where some of the DreamWorks movies will land next.

Once they’ve left Netflix the DreamWorks movies will be available to stream on either Now TV or Amazon Prime. It’s highly unlikely any DreamWorks movies would make their way over to Disney+.

More DreamWorks movies leaving Netflix UK

Shrek fans turn away because two of the four movies in the Tetralogy will be leaving Netflix UK in April.

Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After are scheduled to leave Netflix on April 11th, 2021.

Will the DreamWorks movies return to Netflix UK?

There’s every chance we could see the return of multiple DreamWorks titles sometime in the future. As there isn’t a distinctive home for DreamWorks content like Disney has with its Disney+ service, this allows the library of DreamWorks movies to rotate around the streaming services in the UK.

Will you be sad to see the DreamWorks movies leave Netflix UK in March? Let us know in the comments below!