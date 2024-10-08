Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix (Again!) in November 2024

Some of the latest seasons of Pokemon, which have come to Netflix in batches exclusively since 2021, are potentially leaving Netflix in the US in early November 2024. This is the third removal date in as many months after initially being scheduled for removal in September and then October 2024. Will we see a third renewal extension?

Which Pokemon series are currently scheduled to leave, and which ones are staying? Here are the four with removal notices for November 3rd, 2024:

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (4 Parts – 48 episodes)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 42 episodes)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 47 episodes)

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (1 Part – 12 episodes)

The news comes as Netflix just added what it’s dubbing part 3 of the latest season of Pokemon in the form of Pokemon: Horizons: The Series, which is now up to 34 episodes. Part 4 is due out in November 2024.

Initially, for all of the titles listed above, a removal notice stated that your “Last day to watch” is September 7th, with all series potentially disappearing on September 8th. That date has now come and gone and the removal has been punted down a month with the removal now for October 8th.

Now you may be wondering why we’ve been using the words “maybe,” “potentially, and “might” above, whereas usually, removals from Netflix are pretty final. That’s because we’ve seen some Pokemon titles scheduled to leave in the past, and right before removal, they get renewed at the last second, kicking the can down the road. This last happened a little earlier this year. We suspect it may happen for a third time, and while we have no guarantee it’s worth updating and reporting.

Most of these series also reside on Netflix in international regions like the United Kingdom, albeit without the Netflix Original badge, and removal notices aren’t currently showing there. Our intel suggests Netflix has licensed Journeys in these regions through the end of 2025.

Other Pokemon titles currently on Netflix (in the US – other regions will vary):

Pokemon: Indigo League

Pokemon The Arcelis Chronicles

Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

Pokemon Concierge (Renewed for a Season 2)

Detective Pikachu

