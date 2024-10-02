Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2024

Here's your preview of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2024.

Picture: Key & Peele, Starship Troopers, The Expendables. and Young Victoria are leaving Netflix in November 2024.

As a quick reminder of how removals work from Netflix. For a large portion of Netflix’s 7,000+ title library, they license titles from providers for a select period of time. In the case of some movies, these periods can only be a few months following their addition. This primarily applies to licensed titles, but we’ve increasingly seen many Netflix Originals leave the service, too. 

Unfortunately, it typically takes around 30 days before we get word for titles due to departing the Netflix library. We list titles for their removal day, so if you want to watch anything leaving on November 1st, you’ll need to do so by October 31st. 

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 1st, 2024

  • Angry Birds (2021)
  • Bliss (1997)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama (3 Seasons)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Magic Mike (2012)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
  • Starship Troopers (1997)
  • The Wedding Planner (2001)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Vientos de agua (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 2nd, 2024

  • The Deep (1 Season)
  • Key & Peele (2 Seasons)
  • Love Now (1 Season)
  • Love You (1 Season)
  • Monty Python Best Bits (1 Season)
  • Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (1 Season)
  • Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (1 Season)
  • Monty Python’s Flying Circus (4 Seasons)
  • Monty Python’s Personal Best (1 Season)
  • No Time for Shame (1 Season) N
  • Top Gear (1 Season)

What titles will you be sad to see leave Netflix in November 2024? Let us know in the comments below!

