Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Part 4 of 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series' is coming to Netflix in November 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Pokemon Horizons The Series Part 4 Coming To Netflix In November 2024

Picture: Pokémon Horizons: The Series – Cr. NETFLIX © 2024

Adventures across Paldea with Liko and Roy continue as Part 4 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is coming to Netflix in November 2024!

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Pokémonis is the 26th season of the Pokémon anime and the first installment of the Horizons story. It is the first series without Ash Ketchum and Pokémon mascot Pikachu and instead follows the adventures of Liko and Roy and their Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

Part 1 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series was released on Netflix in March 2024. Soon after, Part 2 arrived in May 2024, and Part 3 landed on Netflix on August 9th, 2024.

When is ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 on Netflix?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but we have official confirmation from Netflix that Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 is coming to the streaming service on November 22nd, 2024.

Pokemon Horizons The Series N S4 E36 00 10 58 22

Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Part 4. (L-R) Yuno, Twirls, Liko, Roy, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Part 4. Cr. NETFLIX © 2024

Which episodes will we see on Netflix?

Part 3 was only released with eleven episodes, and if we assume part 4 will also release the same number of episodes, the total episode count will be 45.

Here are the episodes of Pokémon we could see next:

Episode Title
35 The Wild Pair, Friede, and Cap!
36 Mission: Find Oinkologne’s Partner!
37 Fuecoco… Becomes a Crook?!
38 The SOS is from Tandemaus?
39 Tinkatink’s Ideal Hammer
40 Farewell, Sprigatito?
41 Enter the Intense Mom!
42 Transform! The Hero of the Sea, Irukaman!
43 A Letter of Challenge from the Explorers
44 A Plan to Capture Rayquaza
45 To A Place Far, Far Away

Can we expect even more of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix?

Yes! At the time of writing, sixty episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series have been broadcast in Japan and are ongoing.

With Part 4 arriving in November 2024, we can expect Part 5 on Netflix in early 2025.

Pokemon Horizons The Series N S4 E35 00 11 54 13

Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Part 4. (L-R) Professor Friede, Pikachu, Roy, and Liko in Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Part 4. Cr. NETFLIX © 2024

Are you going to be watching Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

The Night Agent Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate, Cast, & Everything We Know Article Teaser Photo

The Night Agent Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate, Cast, & Everything We Know
'The Dragon Prince' Season 7 Sets December 2024 Premiere Date Article Teaser Photo

'The Dragon Prince' Season 7 Sets December 2024 Premiere Date
The Bad Guys New Halloween Special 'Haunted Heist' Arrives on Netflix in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

The Bad Guys New Halloween Special 'Haunted Heist' Arrives on Netflix in October 2024
'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 2 Coming in October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 2 Coming in October 2024

Recommended

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 3 Coming to Netflix in August 2024 Article Photo Teaser

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 3 Coming to Netflix in August 2024

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date Article Photo Teaser

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date

‘Pokémon Concierge’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far Article Photo Teaser

‘Pokémon Concierge’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far

Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix in September 2024 Article Photo Teaser

Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix in September 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix Article Photo Teaser

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

7 Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: March 9-10, 2024 Article Photo Teaser

7 Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: March 9-10, 2024

Netflix Kids Fall Winter 2024 Preview New Movies Series

Netflix Previews New Animated Kids Series and Movies Coming in Fall 2024

First Look Whats Coming To Netflix In September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024