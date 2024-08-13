‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Adventures across Paldea with Liko and Roy continue as Part 4 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is coming to Netflix in November 2024!

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Pokémonis is the 26th season of the Pokémon anime and the first installment of the Horizons story. It is the first series without Ash Ketchum and Pokémon mascot Pikachu and instead follows the adventures of Liko and Roy and their Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

Part 1 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series was released on Netflix in March 2024. Soon after, Part 2 arrived in May 2024, and Part 3 landed on Netflix on August 9th, 2024.

When is ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 on Netflix?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but we have official confirmation from Netflix that Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 4 is coming to the streaming service on November 22nd, 2024.

Which episodes will we see on Netflix?

Part 3 was only released with eleven episodes, and if we assume part 4 will also release the same number of episodes, the total episode count will be 45.

Here are the episodes of Pokémon we could see next:

Episode Title 35 The Wild Pair, Friede, and Cap! 36 Mission: Find Oinkologne’s Partner! 37 Fuecoco… Becomes a Crook?! 38 The SOS is from Tandemaus? 39 Tinkatink’s Ideal Hammer 40 Farewell, Sprigatito? 41 Enter the Intense Mom! 42 Transform! The Hero of the Sea, Irukaman! 43 A Letter of Challenge from the Explorers 44 A Plan to Capture Rayquaza 45 To A Place Far, Far Away

Can we expect even more of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix?

Yes! At the time of writing, sixty episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series have been broadcast in Japan and are ongoing.

With Part 4 arriving in November 2024, we can expect Part 5 on Netflix in early 2025.

Are you going to be watching Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!