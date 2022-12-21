Netflix Original Anime ‘Ajin: Demi-Human’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix in April 2023

Ajin: Demi-Human, one of the first Netflix Original anime series, is scheduled to leave Netflix in April 2023. The anime, which has been available to stream on Netflix for almost six years will be a big loss.

Ajin: Demi-Human is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series from Polygon Pictures and based on the manga of the same name from publisher Kodansha and author Gamon Sakurai.

17 years ago, immortals first appeared on the battlefields of Africa. Later, rare, unknown new immortal lifeforms began appearing among humans, and they became known as “Ajin” (demi-humans). Just before summer vacation, a Japanese high school student is instantly killed in a traffic accident on his way home from school. However, he is revived, and a price is placed on his head. Thus begins a boy’s life on the run from all of humankind.

When is Ajin: Demi-Human leaving Netflix?

We can confirm that Ajin: Demi-Human is currently scheduled to leave Netflix on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.

Why is Ajin: Demi-Human leaving Netflix?

Ajin: Demi-Human is an exclusive internationally licensed series. This means, outside of Japan, Netflix holds the exclusive streaming rights to distribute anime worldwide, albeit on a temporary basis.

The first season of the anime arrived on Netflix in April 2016, with a second season arriving later that year in December.

So, by the time April 2023 rolls around, the anime would have been available to stream on Netflix for 7 years.

Which countries will lose Ajin: Demi-Human?

As an internationally licensed Netflix Original, the anime series will be leaving all libraries with the exception of Japan.

Will Netflix renew the streaming rights for Ajin: Demi-Human?

There is always a chance that Netflix could renew the streaming license for Ajin: Demi-Human, but we won’t know until closer to the leaving date.

Where will Ajin: Demi-Human be available to stream next?

If Ajin: Demi-Human does move to a separate streaming service then anime fans will need to check the likes of Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and HIDIVE.

Will you be sad to see Ajin: Demi-Human leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!