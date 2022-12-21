‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Episode Titles, Runtime, Directors & Writers Revealed

It’s been a while, but we’ll soon be catching up with Ginny & Georgia in the New Year with ten brand-new episodes. While there’s a lot we already know about the series, we can now reveal the episode titles, total runtime for the second season, plus the writers and directors who have crafted the new season.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia will have a total runtime of 563 minutes, equating to exactly 9.4 hours.

Also, even though by the time the show launches Christmas will be a distant memory, you’ll want to keep in the spirit with plenty of Christmassy themes featured throughout, including a whole Christmas episode by the midseason.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 2:

“How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…”

Full Episode Title List with Writers and Directors

Episode 201 – WELCOME BACK, BITCHES! – 54 minutes Directed by James Genn Written by Sarah Lampert & Debra J. Fisher



“The kids spend Thanksgiving with Zion, who helps Ginny through an emotional ordeal. Georgia has an awkward dinner with Paul’s parents.”

Episode 202 – Why Does Everything Have to Be So Terrible, All The Time, Forever? – 54 minutes Directed by James Genn Written by Danielle Hoover and David Monahan

Episode 203 – What Are You Playing at, Little Girl? – 55 minutes Directed by Audrey Cummings Written by Mike Gauyo

Episode 204 – Happy My Birthday To You – 57 minutes Directed by Audrey Cummings Written by Anil K. Foreman

Episode 205 – Latkes Are Lit – 56 minutes Directed by Danishka Esterhazy Written by Kale Futterman

Episode 206 – A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special – 54 minutes Directed by Danishka Esterhazy Written by Angela Nissel

Episode 207 – We’re Going to Serenade the Shit Out of You – 52 minutes Directed by Sharon Lewis Written by Danielle Hoover & David Monahan

Episode 208 – Hark! Darkness Descends! – 60 minutes Directed by Sharon Lewis Written by Megan Hartenstein & Jordan Dumbroff

Episode 209 – Kill Gill – 59 minutes Directed by Rose Troche Written by Debra J. Fisher & Sarah Lampert

Episode 210 – I’m Not Cinderella – 62 minutes Directed by Anya Adams Written by Debra J. Fisher & Sarah Lampert



Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.