‘Morocco: Love in Times of War’ Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Morocco: Love in Times of War (also known as Tiempos de guerra) is the period-drama war series that will soon be leaving Netflix having streamed exclusively in almost every region since 2018. Now, it’s set to leave four years after arriving on Netflix in February 2022.

First airing in September 2017 on the Spanish network Antena 3, Morocco: Love in Times of War is the controversial war drama set in 1920s Melilla which is a Moroccan city in Northern Africa.

The series follows nurse trainees from Madrid’s upper class opening a hospital in Melilla for Rif War soldiers, finding friendship and romance while saving lives.

Among the cast seen in the limited series (the series never returned for a second season) includes Alicia Borrachero, Amaia Salamanca, Verónica Sánchez, Cristóbal Suárez, José Sacristán, Álex García, and Anna Moliner.

13 episodes were produced in total and landed on Netflix on January 18th, 2018. It was listed among our favorite Spanish-language TV shows on Netflix.

Morocco: Love in Times of War is currently showing a removal notice for February 16th, 2022 meaning your last full day to watch on Netflix is February 15th.

Why is a Netflix Original leaving Netflix?

This is a pretty common occurrence especially over the past few years with previous Netflix Originals departing the service. As we’ve covered extensively it really comes down to licensing.

There are four types of Netflix Original despite them all being labeled the same. In the case of Morocco: Love in Times of War, the show’s distribution rights are owned by Atresmedia Televisión and they are only licensed to Netflix for a fixed period.

We’ve seen dozens of Netflix Originals leave Netflix including other Spanish-language titles like La Mante, The 4th Company, and Four Seasons in Havana.

Will you be checking out Morocco: Love in Times of War before it leaves Netflix in February 2022? Let us know in the comments.