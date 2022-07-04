Limited Series Coming Soon to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Netflix has one of the best collections of limited series among any of the streamers and plenty more are on the way. Here are all the shows coming up on Netflix that will consist of only a single season.

Over the years, some of Netflix’s best shows have been limited series. Whether we’re talking about The Queen’s Gambit, Midnight Mass, or Maid, the format thrives on Netflix.

Let’s waste no time by digging into some if not all of the limited series on the way to Netflix.

A Man in Full

From David E. Kelley productions and Royal Ties will come a new series headlined by Jeff Daniels and Regina King (who also serves as director and executive producer).

The limited series, set to film throughout the latter half of 2022, is about a real estate mogul Charlie Croker (played by Daniels) who had it all but faces an uphill battle after bankruptcy.

Based on the book by Tom Wolfe.

All The Light We Cannot See

Filming until the end of July 2022 is the new limited series that comes primarily from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps but employs Steven Knight to help adapted the Anthony Doerr novel.

Among the confirmed cast so far includes Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Aria Mia Loberti.

Devil in Ohio

Filmed in the latter half of 2021, this new horror mystery series comes from Daria Polatin who is also behind the book it’s based on.

Emily Deschanel and Alisha Newton are among the cast for the show which is set to consist of 8 episodes.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming series:

“When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”

East of Eden

Announced in June 2022, Netflix is set to team up with Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content for this new coming-of-age limited series based on the book by John Steinbeck.

Florence Pugh is the main cast member announced so far who will be playing the role of Cathy Ames.

Echoes

From Endemol Shine Banks will come a brand new mystery thriller from creator Vanessa Gazy.

It’s expected to release in 2022 and is about two identical twins who have been living each other’s lives since they were children resulting in a double life.

Griselda

From the creators of Narcos comes a new series based on the drug kingpin, Griselda Blanco. Sofía Vergara, best known for playing Gloria in ABC’s Modern Family, will be playing the lead role and we’ve already seen a lot of photos of her in the role.

The show was filmed throughout the first half of 2022.

Kings of America

First announced in April 2020, we’ve yet to officially hear much more on this new series headlined by Amy Adams (who also serves as an executive producer) and Glenn Close.

The series will focus on the three women who all link back to Walmart in one of the biggest lawsuits in history.

Diana Son will serve as showrunner on the series with Adam McKay serving as a director and executive producer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jeffrey Dahmer is perhaps one of the most prolific serial killers of all time and his story will be played out in this new limited series that comes from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy.

The story is set to be told from the point of the view of victims of Dahmer.

Evan Peters (known for X-Men and American Horror Story) will be playing Dahmer with Niecy Nash, Shaun Brown, Colin Ford, and others rounding out the cast.

Queen Charlotte

Shonda Rhimes came over to Netflix from ABC and blew everyone away with her first major series for the service in the form of Bridgerton. As a successful property, Netflix has given a limited series order to a spin-off that takes a look at the younger years of one of the pivotal characters in the series, Queen Charlotte.

The Watcher

From Ryan Murphy will come an adaptation of a real-world story that was written about in The Cut. It’s about a married couple who begin to receive letters from a stalker.

Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale star.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Coming to Netflix: December 25th

One of Netflix’s biggest properties is The Witcher based on the Polish books which was successfully ported over to video games. Henry Cavill first suited up as Geralt of Riva a few years ago and since then, a number of spin-off series and movies have been announced. The biggest spin-off to date is a new limited series that’s expected to arrive on Netflix around Christmas 2022.

Rewinding the clock on the continent this series will chart the origin of the Witchers and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres.

Watergate

Another project which has gone quiet since its initial order by Netflix is the Matt Charman limited series on the infamous Watergate scandal which ultimately brought down the Nixon administration.

Smokehouse Pictures is behind the project with George Clooney involved as director and executive producer.

The story was more recently bought to life on screen by Starz with Gaslit with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, and Betty Gilpin starring.

Other Netflix Original Limited Series Coming Soon to Netflix