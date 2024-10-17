Netflix Originals ‘Warrior’ and ‘Paradise Beach’ Leaving in November 2024

Two more Netflix Original titles have begun showing removal notices, both of which were European titles acquired by the streamer in the late 2010s. The French action movie Paradise Beach is scheduled to depart on November 8th, and the Danish limited series Warrior will follow two days later, on November 10th.

Let’s run you through both titles and tell you whether they’re worth your time before they leave. Beginning with Paradise Beach, the French-language action thriller from director Xavier Durringer, the story focuses on Mehdi, an ex-con who gets out of prison with plans to settle old scores. But first, he must reconnect with his gang, now living in an idyllic beach resort in Thailand. The movie had a theatrical release in France before landing on Netflix globally on November 8th, 2019 meaning the movie was granted to Netflix on a five-year basis.

Despite some top French talent in the movie, such as Sami Bouajila, Tewfik Jallab, and Mélanie Doutey, the film didn’t secure many fans, with it only holding a 4.6/10 on IMDb at the time of publishing.

Not to be confused with the HBO series (that vied for a fourth season at Netflix but sadly won’t be continuing) or the 2011 Tom Hardy boxing movie, Warrior is a little-known Danish thriller mini-series.

Starring Dar Salim, Danica Curcic, Lars Ranthe, and Marco Ilsø, the six-part series definitely shares some DNA with Sons of Anarchy following a war veteran who agrees to infiltrate a dangerous Copenhagen biker gang to make up for prior guilt. Netflix added the series back in November 2018 and it’s leaving after six years on the service.

The series is one of several Netflix Originals that have left the streamer in recent months, joining a full list of a few dozen titles that no longer stream despite donning Netflix Original branding. They depart because, in most cases, including with Warrior, Netflix only has the exclusive rights to the series for a fixed period of time.

These aren’t the only Netflix Originals set to depart in November. As we confirmed recently, Glitter Force and Glitter Force Doki Doki are both leaving on November 10th. The full list of Netflix Originals removed from Netflix over the years can be found here. Other recent departures include the controversial movie Cuties and titles like Cathedral of the Sea and Evelyn.

Are you going to check out Warrior before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.