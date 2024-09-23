‘Warrior’ Season 4 Revival at Netflix Not Happening According to Show’s Star

Following the show’s cancelation on Max, Netflix acquired the HBO/Cinemax series licensed in the US for release in February 2024, hoping the streamer could step in and bring the show back for a fourth season. Sadly, those hopes have been dashed with one of the show’s actors confirming that season 3 is the last.

While Netflix has revived shows in the past, they often have to not only rank in the top 10s and pick up good viewership but absolutely dominate. The last major example of this was Manifest, which Netflix picked up for a super-sized final season. In a separate article, we detailed more on what Warrior would need to do to justify a revival.

Joe Taslim, who played Li Yong in all 30 episodes of the show, sadly claimed over the weekend that the show would not be returning for a fourth season. On X, he wrote:

“So many times, wherever I go, people come to me and say thank you for Warrior. Now I know the true meaning of an actor. It goes way above entertainment. Season 3 is our last season, we don’t have the chance to continue the story. But still so grateful. Thank You”

How well did Warrior do following the addition of seasons 1-3 to Netflix? The new Netflix Engagement Reports give us some insight. The first season was the 80th most-watched TV show of the year’s first half, with just shy of a quarter of a billion hours watched.

Title Name TV Rank Hours Viewed Views Warrior (2019): Season 1 80 109,600,000 13,500,000 Warrior (2019): Season 2 180 70,900,000 8,500,000 Warrior (2019): Season 3 205 65,500,000 7,500,000

The show also featured in the top 10s for well over a month in the US TV top 10s, but sadly, it doesn’t look like a deal could be reached.

After Taslim’s post, reaction soon came in. “Such a great series that didn’t get what it fully deserved. You and the rest of the crew were phenomenal,” said one commenter, with another saying, “I wish you guys would’ve had just one more season to fully wrap up the whole storyline (it’s an amazing show), although S3 does leave things in a spot where one could imagine where things would end up.”

This isn’t the only show vying for a Netflix revival right now. Heels is the most recent addition to Netflix, jumping over from Starz, and judging by the early stats for that, it’s not looking good. Similarly, the Max Original series Scavengers Reign also hoped for a revival. People are also looking towards Netflix to bring back Detroiters once seasons 1-2 land on the streamer in October.

We’ll have more reaction on this as and when we get it, and we have reached out to sources for more information. Are you disappointed that Warrior won’t be getting a season 4 renewal on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.