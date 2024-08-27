7 Netflix Original Movies & Series Leaving Netflix in September 2024

With August coming to an end some big Netflix Originals are set to depart the service from around the world throughout September. Below, we’ve put together the full list of currently known Original movies and series set to expire and when your last day to watch them will be.

We don’t always do monthly roundups when it comes to Netflix Original departures, but given that some of this month’s titles are certainly noteworthy, we decided to allow you to see them all in one place before they depart.

You can find our full list of every Netflix Original that has left Netflix in the US or otherwise over the past few years here, which is updated every few months.

Cathedral of the Sea (Limited Series)

Leaving Netflix on August 30th, with your last day to watch all these titles being on August 31st, but only in the United States.

The Spanish miniseries based on the novel by Ildefonso Falcones is leaving Netflix just before September begins. The big-budget series from Atresmedia Televisión is set in 14th-century Barcelona and follows a common man’s rise to wealth and freedom during the Inquisition. The show stars Daniel Grao, Ginés García Millán, and Óscar Hernández.

The sequel series to Cathedral of the Sea, Heirs to the Land, will remain on Netflix for a while longer.

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)

Leaving Netflix on September 8th, with your last day to watch all these titles being on September 7th, but only in the United States.

In 2024, we’re starting to see several stand-up specials licensed to Netflix on quite short contracts leave the service. This special from Sam Morril has only been on Netflix for two years.

“Sam Morril delivers his trademark dry and dark punchlines in a stand-up set ranging from problematic fairy tales to biting social commentary,” reads the synopsis of this 43 minute special.

Pokemon Collection

Leaving Netflix on September 8th, with your last day to watch all these titles being on September 7th, but only in the United States.

Some of the exclusive seasons of the newest Pokemon titles may be coming up for removal, with nearly 150 episodes potentially due to depart, including:

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (4 Parts – 48 episodes)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 42 episodes)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 47 episodes)

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (1 Part – 12 episodes)

Netflix will continue to carry international rights to these Pokemon series (where it’s not listed as a Netflix Original) in the foreseeable future. Netflix in the US will also continue picking up new episodes of Pokemon Horizons, with Part 4 dropping in December.

The removal may not be final, as some of the titles listed were up for removal a little earlier this year and were renewed at the final moment. That said, Pokemon rights are constantly in flux and were recently bought up by WildBrain for a new FAST channel.

Cuties (2020)

Leaving Netflix on September 9th, with your last day to watch all these titles being on September 8th, but only in the United States.

One of the most controversial movies in Netflix’s history will be departing the service after four years next month. Originating from France, the movie sparked worldwide outrage (and continues to this day) given its depiction of the subjects. Although the creatives behind the movie argue that it’s misunderstood, Dan from the former Netflix n’ Swill podcast said it best: “You can’t speak out against the exploitation of children while exploiting children.”

Evelyn (2019)

Leaving Netflix on September 10th, with your last day to watch all these titles being on September 9th, but only in the United States.

This British documentary landed on Netflix in September 2019 and will soon depart. Produced by Violet Films and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, the film examines the director’s own loss of his brother and his family walking across the UK in the hopes of journeying toward healing.

The removal applies to Netflix globally, including the United Kingdom, where the doc was simply licensed.

Shanghai Fortress (2019)

Leaving Netflix on September 13th, with your last day to watch being September 12th

Netflix snapped up the global rights to this sci-fi action movie from China back in 2019, and by most accounts, it’s probably worth skipping with the most flattering review we found saying, “While Shanghai Fortress is not likely to win any awards, it’s adequate if you’re looking for brainless entertainment.”

Set in 2035 (just 11 years from now!), the plot revolves around aliens having wiped out most cities around the world, with Shanghai being the last major human city.

The movie, directed by Hua-Tao Teng and Teng Huatao, stars Godfrey Gao, Han Lu, Lu Han, Shu Qi, and Shi Liang. It came at a time when Netflix licensed quite a few high-profile movies from China but has since stopped.

NiNoKuni (2019)

Leaving Netflix on September 23rd, with your last day to watch being September 22nd

One of the earliest video game adaptations to come to Netflix was the 2019 movie NiNoKuni following the story of two teens going on a magical quest to save the life of their friend. Now, after five years in the service, the licensing rights are coming up for the hour-and-forty-six-minute feature film that featured the voices of Kento Yamazaki, Mackenyu, Mei Nagano, and Mamoru Miyano.

In the case of some of the anime movies that have left Netflix, they have re-appeared, but don’t count on that being definitely the case here.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the United States throughout September 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are there any Netflix Originals you’ll be watching before they depart? Let us know in the comments.