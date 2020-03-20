Pretty Little Liars Leaving Netflix UK in April 2020

Pretty Little Liars will be following the US’s trend in losing the excellent Pretty Little Liars series in April 2020. Here’s why the series is being removed and where it’s likely to head next.

Just to catch you up in case you haven’t seen the series (you need to hurry up and watch if that is the case), it’s a mystery thriller series produced by Warner Brothers and aired on ABC in the United States between 2010 and 2017.

The series has been streaming on Netflix UK for a number of years, however, the last season only dropped on Netflix back on January 3rd, 2019.

All seven seasons are currently due to leave Netflix UK on April 18th, 2020.

So where is Pretty Little Liars leaving Netflix for? Well, that’s not terribly clear. In the case of the United States (and other regions that will soon follow) the series is being lined up for HBO Max. However, in the UK, HBO Max isn’t coming to us.

Sky has picked up most of the Warner licenses but it’s not clear if Pretty Little Liars will head there. Instead, our best bet would be Amazon Prime.

Of course, this likely means that the later spin-off series will ever make its way to Netflix UK.

Will Pretty Little Liars leave other Netflix regions?

Many other regions are currently streaming Pretty Little Liars that aren’t currently scheduled to see the title leave. With that said, it’s likely that the US and UKs removals are setting a trend that we expect to see span across other Netflix regions in due course.

Will you miss Pretty Little Liars once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.