R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ Leaving Netflix in November 2022

Good news and bad news! The bad news is that all five seasons of the classic kid’s TV series Goosebumps is leaving Netflix, but the good news is that you can watch it one last time throughout the Halloween season before it departs in the tail end of November 2022.

Based on the R.L. Stine books, the series ran for four seasons and a variety of specials, all of which have now been streaming on Netflix for quite some time. All five seasons have been streaming on Netflix US since September 15th, 2014.

The removal represents 64 episodes of the kids horror anthology series that first aired between 1995 and 1998. The series “follows tweens and young teens finding themselves in creepy and unusual situations, typically involving supernatural elements or the occult.”

The series is currently streaming on 13 regions of Netflix worldwide, with all 13 set to lose Goosebumps. However, unlike the United States, most regions only carry a single season of the show.

That means if you’re in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, or Portugal, you will all see the departure of the single-season available the same day as the US loses all five seasons.

All countries will see the departure of Goosebumps on November 19th, 2022 with your “last day to watch” being November 18th.

This removal is just one of the hundreds that Netflix has made in 2022 and makes Netflix’s retro-TV section even smaller as it relies more on Netflix Originals (which make up over 50% of the overall library).

The good news is that you have another R.L. Stine franchise to watch on Netflix right now in the form of the Fear Street trilogy that was released over three weeks in 2021.

Will you miss Goosebumps when it leaves Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.