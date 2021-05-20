R. L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Movie Trilogy is Coming to Netflix in July 2021

After months and months of waiting, we finally have release dates for all three movies of the Fear Street trilogy. All three movies will be released throughout July 2021, making it officially one of the biggest movie events of the Summer. We have everything you need to know about the Fear Street trilogy, including the plots, trailer, cast lists, and all three Netflix release dates.

Fear Street is an upcoming Netflix Original horror-mystery trilogy based on the best-selling Fear Street novels by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. Leigh Janiak is the director of all three movies in the trilogy and co-wrote the screenplay with Phil Graziadei, Zak Olkewikz, and Kate Trefry.

This will be the first time in Netflix’s history that a trilogy of movies will be released consecutively, one week after the other. Without a doubt, Fear Street is one of the biggest releases on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Fear Street Trilogy coming to Netflix?

All three movies from the trilogy will be released within three weeks of each other throughout July 2021;

Fear Street: 1994 (Part One) – July 2nd, 2021

Fear Street: 1978 (Part Two) – July 9th, 2021

Fear Street: 1666 (Part Three) – July 16th, 2021

Prior to Netflix signing its first-look deal with Chernin Entertainment, the first movie of the trilogy was scheduled to be released in cinemas in June 2020. Due to the global pandemic, any such release was delayed, and Chenin Entertainments distribution deal with 20th Century Studios came to an end.

What is the plot of Fear Street: Part One – 1994?

The town of Shadyside, Ohio has been victim to terrifying events that have lasted centuries since its days as a colonial settlement. In the year 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that all of the events may be connected with each other, and they are the next targets.

What is the plot of Fear Street: Part Two – 1978?

In the Summer of 1978 at Camp Nightwing, the campers, counselors, and staffers of Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together when horrors from their town’s shared history come alive to wreak havoc on the camp.

What is the plot of Fear Street: Part Three- 1666?

In the year 1666, a small colonial settlement is gripped by a merciless witch-hunt which has damning consequences on the town for years to come. Meanwhile, in the year 1994, a group of teenagers attempts to destroy the town’s curse forever before it’s too late.

Who are the cast members of Fear Street?

Judging by the information on the IMDb pages for all three movies cast members will crossover between films.

The cast of Fear Street: 1994 as listed by IMDb;

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? C. Berman Gillian Jacobs Community | Walk of Shame | The Box Simon Fred Hechinger News of the World | Eighth Grade | The Woman in the Window Samantha Fraser Olivia Welch Shithouse | Unbelievable | Modern Family Ziggy Berman Sadie Sink Stranger Things | Eli | The Glass Castle Sheriff Nick Ashley Zukerman Manhattan | A Teacher | Succession Rachel Thompson Charlene Amoia Birds of Prey | American Reunion | How I Met Your Mother Deena Kiana Madeira Dark Matter | The Flash | Level 16 Billy Barker Emily Brobst Annabelle Comes Home | The Highwaymen | In Dubious Battle Martin Darrell Britt-Gibson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Keanu | Barry Josh Benjamin Flores. Jr Rim of the World | Ride Along | Happy Feet Two Ryan Torres David W. Thompson Win Win | Gotham | Green Room Cindy Berman Emily Rudd Dynasty | The Romanoffs | Sea Change Peter Jeremy Ford Pink Opaque | A Mother’s Sacrifice | Hearts of Kyber Mayor Will Goode Matthew Zuk Doom Patrol | Greyhound | Avengers: Infinity War

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is also in the cast of Fear Street but was not listed on IMDb. Barry and Power actor Darrell Britt-Gibson has been confirmed to be playing the role of Martin but has also been unlisted on IMDb.

The cast of Fear Street: 1978 as listed by IMDb;

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? C. Berman Gillian Jacobs Community | Walk of Shame | The Box Sheila Chiara Aurelia Cruel Summer | Tell Me Your Secrets | Gerald’s Game Gary Drew Scheid Halloween | Stranger Things | Mare of Easttown Samantha Fraser Olivia Welch Shithouse | Unbelievable | Modern Family Ziggy Berman Sadie Sink Stranger Things | Eli | The Glass Castle Sheriff Nick Ashley Zukerman Manhattan | A Teacher | Succession Deena Kiana Madeira Dark Matter | The Flash | Level 16 Kurt Michael Provost Insatiable | #Realityhigh | Shameless Alice Ryan Simpkins A Single Man | Revolutionary Road | Brigsby Bear Josh Benjamin Flores. Jr Rim of the World | Ride Along | Happy Feet Two Young Nick Goode Ted Sutherland Rise | The Deuce | The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cindy Berman Emily Rudd Dynasty | The Romanoffs | Sea Change Young Will Goode Brandon Spink Batman vs. Superman | Mother’s Day | Once Upon a Time Annie Eden Campbell They Reach | Z Nation | The Mortuary Collection Jeremy Dylan Gage PEN15 | This Is Us | Stranger Things

The cast of Fear Street: 1666 as listed by IMDb;

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? C. Berman Gillian Jacobs Community | Walk of Shame | The Box Samantha Fraser Olivia Welch Shithouse | Unbelievable | Modern Family Sheriff Nick Ashley Zukerman Manhattan | A Teacher | Succession Rachel Thompson Charlene Amoia Birds of Prey | American Reunion | How I Met Your Mother Deena Kiana Madeira Dark Matter | The Flash | Level 16 Alice Ryan Simpkins A Single Man | Revolutionary Road | Brigsby Bear Josh Benjamin Flores. Jr Rim of the World | Ride Along | Happy Feet Two Jakob Berman Mark Ashworth Stargirl | Lawless | The Magnificent Seven TBA Randy Havens Godzilla: King of Monsters | Stranger Things | Instant Family Peter Jeremy Ford Pink Opaque | A Mother’s Sacrifice | Hearts of Kyber Mayor Will Goode Matthew Zuk Doom Patrol | Greyhound | Avengers: Infinity War

When and where did the production of Fear Street take place?

The production for the entire trilogy took place between March and September 2019, with filming taking place in Atlanta, and East Point Georgia.

Production of Fear Street was handled by Chernin Entertainment, with which Netflix now has a first-look deal.

