‘Shtisel’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix Globally in December 2020

Bad news for fans of Shtisel in two senses as Netflix is currently scheduled to lose the streaming rights to seasons 1 and 2 of the Israeli series in December globally and casts doubt about a third season eventually coming to Netflix. Here’s what we know.

If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s an incredibly popular series from Israel that tells the story of a Haredi family living within Jerusalem within a heavy ultra-Orthodox populated neighborhood. It’s essentially a slice of life giving you an insight into a family’s daily routine.

When the news initially came that Netflix was going to be carrying Shtisel, it was announced that seasons 1 and 2 were included. Both seasons arrived in the US and many other regions in December 2018. According to Unogs, the series is available in 31 countries. At the time, however, a third season wasn’t in the works.

All 31 regions including the United States are set to see seasons 1 & 2 of Shtisel removed from Netflix on December 15th, 2020.

It joins a number of high-profile titles set to leave Netflix throughout December 2020 currently headlined by Hart of Dixie currently although The Office and The West Wing are either confirmed or thought to be leaving too.

The removal comes at a particularly bad time given that season 3 has been in development for most of 2020 and is rumored to release towards the end of 2020.

There is the chance that this is simply the renewal date and Netflix could renew globally but in more cases than not, removal dates are set in stone.

Netflix does have a few other options (may not be available in all regions) that fit a similar genre. Those include A24’s Menashe that’s available in the US plus you’ve probably already watched Netflix’s Unorthodox but is well worth watching too.

Will you miss Shtisel when and if it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.