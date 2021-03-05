‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Arriving on Netflix in Late March 2021

Shtisel, the excellent Israeli drama will be back for its third season on Netflix globally in late March 2021.

The show is set in a Haredi neighborhood in Jresulamen and follows the Shtisel family and the various relationships the family forms with each other and outside which given the dynamic of the family having to abide by strict Haredi rules, its sometimes a challenge. The show is created by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky and stars Doval’e Glickman, Michael Aloni, and Neta Riskin.

Airing on yes in Israel from last December, the series third season will now come to Netflix globally at the end of March 2021 on March 25th, 2021. All 9 episodes will land at once at 12:00 AM PST.

In a statement from Dikla Barkai who serves as a producer on the show, she said the following on the Netflix release:

“This season was made possible thanks to the love and support we received from fans and viewers throughout the world. We are thrilled to be able to bring the Shtisel family to the warm embrace of global audiences in time for Passover,”

This season is extra special given that global superstar Shira Haas from Netflix’s Unorthodox plays a big role in the third season. The third season is also notable given it was filmed entirely through the course of the first lockdown.

For fans of the show, you had a close shave with the show showing removal dates last December but thankfully, those didn’t come to fruition with Netflix managing to retain seasons one and two. The show has been streaming on Netflix since December 2018.

The show will arrive on Netflix in the original Hebrew audio however Netflix provides an assortment of subtitle options including English, French, Polish, Arabic, and Hebrew close captions.

Before we leave you, here are a few screens from the new season and if you want to discuss the show with like-minded fans, there’s an excellent Facebook group for the show.

Are you looking forward to Shtisel season three coming to Netflix in late March 2021? Let us know in the comments.