Titles Leaving Netflix in April 2020

Welcome to your first look at what’s set to leave Netflix throughout the month of April 2020 for subscribers in the United States.

The big removals for the month so far is the Netflix Original series Chewing Gum, the British series starring Michaela Coel. Two seasons are on Netflix and both are set to expire. It comes as several other British Netflix Originals have been slowly departing including Happy Valley and River.

For fans of Spanish series, La Piloto is set to leave on the second.

Unlike normal months, Netflix is set to lose a lot of BBC titles and movie library content on March 31st these include:

Batman Begins (2005)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Hairspray (2007)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

New York Minute (2004)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Wild Wild West (1999)

As always, a few quick notes before we dive into the full list.

Firstly, new titles get added to this list roughly 30 days before they’re due to depart. We receive an extended list at the month by Netflix themselves and there are cases where titles are removed without any prior warning.

Secondly and perhaps most importantly, removal dates are subject to change.

Titles Leaving Netflix on April 1st

Cover Title / Description Great Interior Design Challenge (TV Series)

In this reality series, amateur interior designers on tight budgets test their mettle transforming rooms with speed and style.

IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 12/01/2018 Lady, la vendedora de rosas (TV Series)

This series tells the life story of Colombian film star Lady Tabares, who was plucked off the mean streets to star in a film and quickly rose to fame.

Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/01/2018 Save Our Shelter (TV Series)

Pet rescue expert Rocky Kanaka and renovation specialist Rob North travel across North America, transforming animal shelters to help homeless pets.

Rating: TV-G First Released: 08/17/2018 The Great Train Robbery (TV Series)

This two-part tale delivers the true story of the Great Train Robbery of 1963, the biggest one in England’s history.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/31/2017

Titles Leaving Netflix on April 2nd

Cover Title / Description La piloto (TV Series)

Dreaming her whole life of becoming a pilot, Yolanda finds work as a flight attendant, unaware she’ll soon be thrust into a drug smuggling operation.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/02/2018

Titles Leaving Netflix on April 4th

Cover Title / Description Chewing Gum (TV Series)

The virginal Tracey, who was raised in a strictly religious Tower Hamlets flat, is ready to realize her potential. And the first step is having sex.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/31/2016

What are you sad to see leaving Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments down below.