March is almost upon us, and with it, we’re almost a quarter of the way through 2020 already. We’ve seen plenty of amazing new titles arrive so far this year, and March is shaping up to be incredible too. Sadly, this does mean we’ll see the removal of titles to make way for new ones. Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in March 2020.

There are a great number of titles leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, but one of the biggest casualties is that of Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic Goodfellas. One of his greatest movies, Goodfella’s is a classic and one of the greatest mobster movies ever made.

Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in March 2020:

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2020:

A Silent Voice (2016)

Aitraaz (2004)

Almost Friends (2017)

Bewafaa (2005)

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

Boom (2003)

Brain Games: 3 Seasons

Cheer Squad: 1 Season

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cleverman (2016)

Colours of passion (2008)

Company (2002)

Deathgrip (2017)

Dum (2003)

Figaro Pho (2008)

Goodfellas (1990)

Grand Masti (2013)

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)\

Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague (2017)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

Hide & Seek (2010)

Hot Bot (2016)

Insan (2005)

Iqbal (2006)

Ishqedarriyaan (2015)

Issaq (2013)

Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014)

Journey’s End (2017)

Khalnayak (1993)

Khushi (2003)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004)

Legally Blondes (2009)

Lego Friends: 3 Seasons

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows (2011)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja (2011)

LEGO: Elves: 1 Season

LEGO: Elves (2015)

Mahi Way (2010)

Moonstruck (1987)

Nexo Knights: 2 Seasons

NISE: The Heart of Madness (2016)

No Entry (2005)

North v South: Long Time Coming (2015)

Pardes (1997)

Pitaah (2002)

Project X (2012)

Pukar (2000)

Pumping Iron (1977)

Rahasya (2015)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Revelations (2016)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Run (2004)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shakti: The Power (2002)

Shararat (2002)

Shaurya: It Takes Courage to Make Right… Right (2008)

Super Nani (2014)

Sustainable (2016)

Taal (1999)

Teen Patti (2010)

The Beast Within (1982)

The Dinner (2017)

The Expendables (2010)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Mind of a Chef (2016)

The Plan (2015)

The Shaukeens (2014)

The Ticket (2016)

Tip the Mouse (2014)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Trimurti (1995)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

Ugly (2013)

Velvet (2016)

Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)

Wissper (2015)

Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India (2008)

Yaadein (2001)

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2020:

Danny Says (2015)

For Grace (2015)

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th, 2020:

One Strange Rock: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th, 2020:

Mega Food: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 14th, 2020:

Ken Burns: The west (1996)

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 15th, 2020:

Khotey Sikkey (2011)

Little lunch (2015)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: 1 Season

Rishta.com (2010)

Rurouni Kenshin: 3 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 18th, 2020:

Huntik: Secrets and Seekers: 2 Seasons

SamSam: 2 Seasons

The Adventures of Tin Tin (1992)

The Garfield Show: 2 Seasons

The Minimighty Kids: 2 Seasons

Titeuf: 1 Season

Trotro: 1 Season

Yakari: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 23rd, 2020:

Big Dreams, Small Spaces: 3 Seasons

Love Your Garden: 1 Season

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: 1 Season

Monty Don’s French Gardens: 1 Season

Monty Don’s Italian Gardens: 1 Season

