March is almost upon us, and with it, we’re almost a quarter of the way through 2020 already. We’ve seen plenty of amazing new titles arrive so far this year, and March is shaping up to be incredible too. Sadly, this does mean we’ll see the removal of titles to make way for new ones. Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in March 2020.
There are a great number of titles leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, but one of the biggest casualties is that of Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic Goodfellas. One of his greatest movies, Goodfella’s is a classic and one of the greatest mobster movies ever made.
Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in March 2020:
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2020:
- A Silent Voice (2016)
- Aitraaz (2004)
- Almost Friends (2017)
- Bewafaa (2005)
- Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)
- Boom (2003)
- Brain Games: 3 Seasons
- Cheer Squad: 1 Season
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Cleverman (2016)
- Colours of passion (2008)
- Company (2002)
- Deathgrip (2017)
- Dum (2003)
- Figaro Pho (2008)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Grand Masti (2013)
- Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000)\
- Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague (2017)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- Hardcore Henry (2015)
- Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)
- Hide & Seek (2010)
- Hot Bot (2016)
- Insan (2005)
- Iqbal (2006)
- Ishqedarriyaan (2015)
- Issaq (2013)
- Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014)
- Journey’s End (2017)
- Khalnayak (1993)
- Khushi (2003)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004)
- Legally Blondes (2009)
- Lego Friends: 3 Seasons
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows (2011)
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja (2011)
- LEGO: Elves: 1 Season
- LEGO: Elves (2015)
- Mahi Way (2010)
- Moonstruck (1987)
- Nexo Knights: 2 Seasons
- NISE: The Heart of Madness (2016)
- No Entry (2005)
- North v South: Long Time Coming (2015)
- Pardes (1997)
- Pitaah (2002)
- Project X (2012)
- Pukar (2000)
- Pumping Iron (1977)
- Rahasya (2015)
- Reasonable Doubt (2014)
- Revelations (2016)
- Robocop 2 (1990)
- Run (2004)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Shakti: The Power (2002)
- Shararat (2002)
- Shaurya: It Takes Courage to Make Right… Right (2008)
- Super Nani (2014)
- Sustainable (2016)
- Taal (1999)
- Teen Patti (2010)
- The Beast Within (1982)
- The Dinner (2017)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
- The Mind of a Chef (2016)
- The Plan (2015)
- The Shaukeens (2014)
- The Ticket (2016)
- Tip the Mouse (2014)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
- Trimurti (1995)
- Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)
- Ugly (2013)
- Velvet (2016)
- Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)
- Wissper (2015)
- Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India (2008)
- Yaadein (2001)
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2020:
- Danny Says (2015)
- For Grace (2015)
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th, 2020:
- One Strange Rock: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th, 2020:
- Mega Food: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 14th, 2020:
- Ken Burns: The west (1996)
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 15th, 2020:
- Khotey Sikkey (2011)
- Little lunch (2015)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: 1 Season
- Rishta.com (2010)
- Rurouni Kenshin: 3 Seasons
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 18th, 2020:
- Huntik: Secrets and Seekers: 2 Seasons
- SamSam: 2 Seasons
- The Adventures of Tin Tin (1992)
- The Garfield Show: 2 Seasons
- The Minimighty Kids: 2 Seasons
- Titeuf: 1 Season
- Trotro: 1 Season
- Yakari: 1 Season
Titles Leaving Netflix UK on March 23rd, 2020:
- Big Dreams, Small Spaces: 3 Seasons
- Love Your Garden: 1 Season
- Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: 1 Season
- Monty Don’s French Gardens: 1 Season
- Monty Don’s Italian Gardens: 1 Season
Which of your favourite titles will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!