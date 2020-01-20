First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2020

Netflix subscribers in the UK have a whole bunch of new and exciting titles to look forward to in February 2020. Some highly anticipated Originals will be released in February, one of which will be perfect to watch on Valentine’s Day. As February rolls in, we’ll continue to update you with the growing list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in February 2020.

Some of the most exciting new titles coming to Netflix in February is the first batch of Studio Ghibli movies that will be arriving on February 1st. All 21 movies will be coming to Netflix but will be released in batches of seven across the new few months.

There’s also even more anime for UK Subscribers to look forward to, including all of the Naruto movies and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in February 2020:

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st:

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

For Keeps (1988)

Hush (1998)

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take on Me (2018)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!: Rikka Version (2014)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

My Life (1993)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl (2017)

The Promise (2016)

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd:

Lady Bird (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd:

Team Kaylie: Part 3 N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4th:

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th:

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 6th:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 7th:

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 N

My Holo Love: Season 1 N

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th:

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 13th:

Dragon Quest: Your Story (2020) N

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th:

Cable Girls: Season 5 Part 1 N

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 27th:

Followers: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 28th:

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

