‘Rugal’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

by @JRobinsonWoN on February 26, 2020, 6:49 am EST

Rugal – Copyright. OCN

Coming to Netflix this March is the first season of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Rugal. We have everything you need to know about season 1 of Rugal, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the episode release schedule.

Rugal is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi K-drama series based on the popular webtoon comic of the same name. This will be the second series adapted from a webtoon to arrive on Netflix in 2020 after the highly successful series Itaewon Class.

When is the Netflix release date for Rugal?

The first episode of Rugal will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, 17th of March, 2020.

Two episodes of Rugal will arrive on a weekly basis for 8 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

How many episodes will the first season of Rugal broadcast?

The first season of Rugal will broadcast a total of 16 episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

Rugal season 1 episode release schedule

Rugal will debut on OCN on March 16th, 2020. The following table is the episode release schedule for OCN and Netflix:

EpisodeOCN Broadcast DateNetflix Release Schedule
116/03/202017/03/2020
217/03/202018/03/2020
323/03/202024/03/2020
424/03/202025/03/2020
530/03/202031/03/2020
631/03/202001/04/2020
706/04/202007/04/2020
807/04/202008/04/2020
913/04/202014/04/2020
1014/04/202015/04/2020
1120/04/202021/04/2020
1221/04/202022/04/2020
1327//04/202028/04/2020
1428/04/202029/04/2020
1504/05/202005/05/2020
1605/05/202006/05/2020

 

What is the plot of Rugal?

The plot for Rugal is as follows:

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

Promotional poster for Rugal – Copyright. OCN

Who are the cast members of Rugal?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Rugal:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Kang Gi BumChoi Jin HyukTunnel | Fated to Love You | The Last Empress
Hwang Deuk GooPark Sung WoongCrash Landing on You | Life on Mars | Remember: War of the Sun
Han Tae WoongJo Dong HyukThe Last Empress | Love Affairs in the Afternoon | Bad Guys
Song Ni MaJung Hye InHealer | Graceful Family | Jugglers
Choi Ye WonHan Ji WanSearch: WWW | Smashing on Your Back | The Jingbirok: A Memoir of Imjin War
Choi Geun ChulKim Min SangHot Stove League | The Secret Life of My Secretary | Tunnel
Lee Kwang ChulPark Sun HoA Poem a Day | Hospital Ship | Love Your Korea Glow
Yang Moon BokLee Bo HyunSecretly Greatly | Golden Era of Daughter in Law | Man Who Dies to Live
Choi YongKim In WooThe Nokdu Flower | Mr. Sunshine | The Battleship Island
Sul Min JoonKim Da HyunWarrior Baek Dong Soo | Twelve Men in a Year | Cunning Single Lady
BradleyJang In SubWhat Happens to My Family | Mrs. Cop | Suits

 

Will the first season cover all of the Webtoon?

At the time of writing, there are a total of 98 Rugal webtoon chapters available to read online. With 16 chapters, set across sixteen hours of television you can assume a large portion of the webtoon will be covered in the first season.

If we take into consideration that chapters of Rugal arrive on a weekly basis still, it’s likely that room for a second season is open, but that entirely depends on the popularity of the series.

Webtoon and live-action comparison – Copyright. OCN

Can an OCN drama break into the cable television top ten?

The past few years have seen some astounding new K-Dramas arrive on Netflix, with plenty breaking the ratings records in South Korea. In particular, we’ve seen one incredibly successful series arrive on Netflix recently, that being the rom-com Crash Landing on You. The series is currently sitting second in the list of highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea, making it 32 places higher than the closest OCN drama, Voice 2.

As a sister channel to tvN, is available in a large number of homes in South Korea, therefore, there’s every chance that Rugal could of least break into the top 20 of the high rated cable television dramas. To enter the top 20, Rugal will need a minimum rating of 8.938% at some point during the 16-episode run. If Rugal is to break the top ten, it will need to beat Hotel del Luna with a rating of 12.002%, this may not seem like much, but that is still 4.9% higher than OCN has ever achieved.

Are you looking forward to the release of Rugal? Let us know in the comments below!

