‘Rugal’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

Coming to Netflix this March is the first season of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Rugal. We have everything you need to know about season 1 of Rugal, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the episode release schedule.

Rugal is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi K-drama series based on the popular webtoon comic of the same name. This will be the second series adapted from a webtoon to arrive on Netflix in 2020 after the highly successful series Itaewon Class.

When is the Netflix release date for Rugal?

The first episode of Rugal will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, 17th of March, 2020.

Two episodes of Rugal will arrive on a weekly basis for 8 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

How many episodes will the first season of Rugal broadcast?

The first season of Rugal will broadcast a total of 16 episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

Rugal season 1 episode release schedule

Rugal will debut on OCN on March 16th, 2020. The following table is the episode release schedule for OCN and Netflix:

Episode OCN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Schedule 1 16/03/2020 17/03/2020 2 17/03/2020 18/03/2020 3 23/03/2020 24/03/2020 4 24/03/2020 25/03/2020 5 30/03/2020 31/03/2020 6 31/03/2020 01/04/2020 7 06/04/2020 07/04/2020 8 07/04/2020 08/04/2020 9 13/04/2020 14/04/2020 10 14/04/2020 15/04/2020 11 20/04/2020 21/04/2020 12 21/04/2020 22/04/2020 13 27//04/2020 28/04/2020 14 28/04/2020 29/04/2020 15 04/05/2020 05/05/2020 16 05/05/2020 06/05/2020

What is the plot of Rugal?

The plot for Rugal is as follows:

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

Who are the cast members of Rugal?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Rugal:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kang Gi Bum Choi Jin Hyuk Tunnel | Fated to Love You | The Last Empress Hwang Deuk Goo Park Sung Woong Crash Landing on You | Life on Mars | Remember: War of the Sun Han Tae Woong Jo Dong Hyuk The Last Empress | Love Affairs in the Afternoon | Bad Guys Song Ni Ma Jung Hye In Healer | Graceful Family | Jugglers Choi Ye Won Han Ji Wan Search: WWW | Smashing on Your Back | The Jingbirok: A Memoir of Imjin War Choi Geun Chul Kim Min Sang Hot Stove League | The Secret Life of My Secretary | Tunnel Lee Kwang Chul Park Sun Ho A Poem a Day | Hospital Ship | Love Your Korea Glow Yang Moon Bok Lee Bo Hyun Secretly Greatly | Golden Era of Daughter in Law | Man Who Dies to Live Choi Yong Kim In Woo The Nokdu Flower | Mr. Sunshine | The Battleship Island Sul Min Joon Kim Da Hyun Warrior Baek Dong Soo | Twelve Men in a Year | Cunning Single Lady Bradley Jang In Sub What Happens to My Family | Mrs. Cop | Suits

Will the first season cover all of the Webtoon?

At the time of writing, there are a total of 98 Rugal webtoon chapters available to read online. With 16 chapters, set across sixteen hours of television you can assume a large portion of the webtoon will be covered in the first season.

If we take into consideration that chapters of Rugal arrive on a weekly basis still, it’s likely that room for a second season is open, but that entirely depends on the popularity of the series.

Can an OCN drama break into the cable television top ten?

The past few years have seen some astounding new K-Dramas arrive on Netflix, with plenty breaking the ratings records in South Korea. In particular, we’ve seen one incredibly successful series arrive on Netflix recently, that being the rom-com Crash Landing on You. The series is currently sitting second in the list of highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea, making it 32 places higher than the closest OCN drama, Voice 2.

As a sister channel to tvN, is available in a large number of homes in South Korea, therefore, there’s every chance that Rugal could of least break into the top 20 of the high rated cable television dramas. To enter the top 20, Rugal will need a minimum rating of 8.938% at some point during the 16-episode run. If Rugal is to break the top ten, it will need to beat Hotel del Luna with a rating of 12.002%, this may not seem like much, but that is still 4.9% higher than OCN has ever achieved.

Are you looking forward to the release of Rugal? Let us know in the comments below!