The CW’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Beauty and the Beast, the police procedural series that aired on The CW between 2012 and 2016 is now set to depart Netflix after being on Netflix for well over half a decade. All four seasons are due to depart from the service on September 19th, 2021.

Based loosely on the 1987 CBS series, the sci-fi show starred Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, Max Brown, Austin Basis, and Nina Lisandrello.

The series was available on Netflix in multiple regions but is now due to depart from its final region in September 2021.

Never checked out the show before? Now is your last chance. Here’s what you can expect:

“A homicide detective and a veteran who has been turned into a beast by a military experiment gone awry become allies after they meet by chance.”

Why is Beauty and the Beast leaving Netflix?

Netflix has been streaming the series since 2014 with new seasons arriving on Netflix every year thereafter. The final season, season 4, arrived on Netflix on September 19th, 2016.

As with all titles from The CW, once the final season gets added, that begins a countdown as to when the show will leave. The good news is that the countdown is for 5 years but the bad news, of course for Beauty and the Beast, is that we’re now coming up to the end of those 5 years.

That means all four seasons of Beauty and the Beast are set to leave Netflix on September 19th, 2021 meaning your last day to watch the series in full is on September 18th.

Where will Beauty and the Beast stream next?

Once the series leaves Netflix, we’re expecting it to land on Paramount+ given that CBS Television reportedly has the licensing rights however it could also head to HBO Max. Keep your eyes peeled.

Beauty and the Beast is among a number of high-profile shows that will depart Netflix in September 2021. The BBC’s Ripper Street is set to expire next month as is the beloved Showtimes series Penny Dreadful.

You can keep up-to-date with all the September 2021 removals from Netflix in our dedicated list here.

Will you miss Beauty and the Beast once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.