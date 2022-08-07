When will Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ be on Netflix?

Riverdale season 6 is coming to Netflix worldwide, but when it arrives depends on where you live. Most regions of Netflix outside the US now has the full sixth season while the US is getting it in August 2022. Here’s the Netflix release schedule for Riverdale season 6.

The long-running show from The CW is the show everyone loves to hate. Adapting the Archie comics, the series continues to be one of the network’s best performers and performs well on Netflix.

Season 5 of Riverdale only wrapped up on The CW in early October 2021 due to filming delays caused by the global pandemic. That means those in the United States still currently don’t have access to season 5.

As you may have heard, season 6 is set to be the penultimate season with season 7 set to be the show’s final season. No details on episode count for the final season have been announced yet, and the release is expected to be in 2023. Like all previous seasons, it will come to Netflix as part of a legacy deal with The CW.

Kiernan Shipka confirmed on October 8th that she’d be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman in Riverdale season 6. This is a tie-in with her Netflix show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Her character appeared in a crossover that took place in the fourth episode.

The official Netflix synopsis for the sixth season is:

“Darkness knows no limits as Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Veronica and Jughead face a new season of uncertainty in their humble-yet-haunting hometown.”

Riverdale Season 6 Releasing Weekly on Netflix Outside the United States

For those outside the United States, once again, you’ll be getting episodes of Riverdale season 6 weekly the day after it airs on The CW.

New episodes air Tuesdays before dropping on Netflix at 8:00 AM GMT in every region outside the United States. That includes Netflix Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Episode Number The CW Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 – Welcome to Riverdale November 16th November 17th Episode 2 – Ghost Stories November 23rd November 24th Episode 3 – Mr. Cypher November 30th December 1st Episode 4 – The Witching Hour(s) December 7th December 8th Episode 5 – The Jughead Paradox December 14th December 15th Episode 6 – Unbelievable March 20th, 2022 March 21st Episode 7 – Death At a Funeral March 27th March 28th Episode 8 – The Town April 3rd April 4th Episode 9 – The Serpent Queen’s Gambit April 10th April 11th Episode 10 – Folk Heroes April 17th April 18th Episode 11 – Angels in America April 24th April 25th Episode 12 – In the Fog May 1st May 2nd Episode 13 – Ex-Libris May 8th May 9th Episode 14 – Venomous May 15th May 16th Episode 15 – Things That Go Bump in the Night May 22nd May 23rd Episode 16 – Blue Collar May 29th May 30th Episode 17 – Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos June 12th June 13th Episode 18 – Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical June 26th June 27th Episode 19 – Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale July 10th July 11th Episode 20 – Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale July 17th July 18th Episode 21 – Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand July 24th July 25th Episode 22 – One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet July 31st August 1st

We should also note that not all regions are included in this weekly schedule. For those in Latin America, you will have to wait until next year (2023) before season 6 hits. Season 5 only just touched down on Netflix Brazil recently, according to JustWatch. This includes Netflix Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

Netflix in South Africa and Spain are still yet to receive season 5 of Riverdale as of August 2022.

When will season 6 of Riverdale be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States is always one of the last to receive new seasons of Riverdale.

Netflix US receives the show as part of a legacy deal with The CW whereby shows come to Netflix around a week after the finale airs.

Given the 22-episode episode schedule, as outlined above, we were expecting Riverdale season 6 to be on Netflix US in early August 2022.

Season 6 of Riverdale was scheduled to be on Netflix US in full on August 7th, 2022 but has since been delayed to August 8th.

Will you be checking out Riverdale season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.