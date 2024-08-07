‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2 Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Wednesday star Emma Myers has a brand new show on Netflix that’s making waves following its addition to Netflix in late July. While the show hasn’t been renewed for season 2 just yet, it won’t be entirely down to Netflix to pull the trigger on a future installment. Despite that, early viewership looks good for the future and the cast and crew have already expressed interest in moving forward. Here’s everything we know.

Netflix officially announced it had boarded the project in April 2024 and distributed the series following its premiere on BBC Three in the United Kingdom and some other local distributors. The BBC is the ultimate owner of the show, with ZDFneo and Netflix listed as having the title as a co-production with Moonage Pictures producing. Netflix notably doesn’t have the rights to the show in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. While the show could come to Netflix in these regions down the line (many titles of this nature do), for the meanwhile, they’re away from Netflix.

Listed as season 1 and not a limited series, the team behind the show seems keen to continue the books if given the opportunity.

In conversations with numerous outlets, the author of the books, Holly Jackson, stated that they’ve gone about seeding plotlines for future seasons in season 1. Citing that they crammed as much in as they could within their six episodes, Jackson told Deadline, “Because we’re writing the TV show with all three books out and we know everything that happened, it means we get to do a lot more seeding off potential future stuff,” adding, “we did get to do some fun mentions of things that will happen later.”

Asked point blank by Variety at the end of July, Jackson said, “I don’t know yet and then I don’t know that when I know how long I’ll have to keep it secret for before it’s publicly announced. But I hope the gap between me finding out and everyone else being able to find out is not too big because I hate keeping secrets!”

Star Emma Myers has similarly expressed excitement for the show’s future, telling Teen Vogue: “I would love to see the entire trilogy pan out. I love the books. I love the story. So depending on if everybody likes it, hopefully we get to do another season.” Likewise, the Wednesday star told DigitalSpy, “If everybody likes the first season, I would love to finish the rest of the books.”

Where would A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder head for Season 2?

Season 1 does end with a satisfying ending albeit with some plot threads still left hanging. For example, will Pip get revenge on Max Hastings? What will happen to Cara and Naomi following their father getting found out? Then there’s the aftermath of the hit-and-run incident.

For those who don’t know, there’s scope for future seasons, given the book series ran for three entries between 2019 and 2021. The second and third entries were titled Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead, with the second book logline likely providing some insight into where the show could head into the future (via GoodReads):

“With the help of Ravi Singh, she [Pip] released a true-crime podcast about the murder case they solved together last year. The podcast has gone viral, yet Pip insists her investigating days are behind her. But she will have to break that promise when someone she knows goes missing. Jamie Reynolds has disappeared, on the very same night the town hosted a memorial for the sixth-year anniversary of the deaths of Andie Bell and Sal Singh. The police won’t do anything about it. And if they won’t look for Jamie then Pip will, uncovering more of her town’s dark secrets along the way… and this time everyone is listening. But will she find him before it’s too late?”

Will A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder be renewed for season 2?

Our Renewal Prediction

Expecting Renewal

It’s important to note that despite what Forbes says, Netflix is not entirely responsible for renewing the title. After all, Netflix acquired the title for exclusive international distribution rather than producing it itself. The ultimate renewal comes down to the BBC, and should they pass, the other distributors will be able to step in to save the show.

We’ll come onto the viewing stats for the show in a second. Still, we’re leaning towards renewal at this point, given the cast and crew have all expressed their interest in returning in addition to the positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show currently sits at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

How well is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder performing on Netflix?

Unfortunately, we don’t have viewership numbers from the BBC in the United Kingdom (the show didn’t feature in the BARB top 50 throughout its run), but we do have some Netflix data, thanks to the Netflix top 10s and FlixPatrol.

In its first week on Netflix (July 29 – August 4, 2024), the series rocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10s with 7.4M views in its opening four days on the service. If we compare that to other British shows, the show is performing pretty well even though it wasn’t available globally.

FlixPatrol numbers suggest the show is performing well globally too. As of August 7th, the show remains present in over 85 countries’ daily top 10 charts and the number one show in 74 of those.

We’ll get to see how the show evolves in terms of viewership in the coming weeks and months, but from the offset, the show is performing well on Netflix, at least.

Do you want to see A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder return to Netflix for a season 2? Let us know in the comments.