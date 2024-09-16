‘A Sacrifice’ Starring Eric Bana and Sadie Sink Making Streaming Debut on Netflix

Netflix will be the streaming home of A Sacrifice, a tense new mystery thriller, beginning October 14th, 2024, for those living in the United States. The movie will be available on Netflix months after being released in theaters and on VOD.

Produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and directed and written by Jordan Scott, the movie brings to life Nicholas Hogg’s novel Tokyo. It tells the story of a social psychologist who investigates a local cult while living temporarily in Berlin with his daughter.

The movie is headlined by Eric Bana, playing the role of Ben Monroe. Bana will soon be seen in his first major Netflix Original series (he previously starred alongside Ricky Gervais in Special Correspondents back in 2016), Untamed, which has been in production over the summer. Sadie Sink rocketed to fame by playing Max Mayfield in Stranger Things but also had recent roles in Fear Street and The Whale. In A Sacrifice, Sink plays the role of Mazzy. The cast also includes Slyvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois, and Stephan Kampwirth.

Sadly, reviews for the movie haven’t been very kind to either critics or audiences thus far. It currently has 27% from critics and 37% from audiences on RottenTomatoes, and IMDb doesn’t fare much better, only having a 4.6 out of 10. Variety’s review criticized the movie’s inability to get its concept right, dubbing it as “underdeveloped,” while IndieWire was a little more graceful, saying the film “isn’t quite as interesting as the towering questions that it asks. But the fact that it bothers to ask them at all puts the film in a rarified class above many of its Hollywood counterparts.”

The film has been licensed to Netflix in the United States through Vertical Films, which has been a regular supplier of new movies for the streamer for the past decade. Some SVOD debuts that Netflix has had from them in the US include Emily the Criminal, The Tutor, See You On Venus, and The Bricklayer.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in the United States throughout October, keep returning to our full guide of new movies, series, and games, which we keep updated every few days with the latest.

Will you be watching A Sacrifice on Netflix come October 2024? Let us know in the comments.