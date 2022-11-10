Emily The Criminal Heads to Netflix in December 2022

Netflix will be the streaming home for one of the best-reviewed new movie releases of 2022 in December 2022. Emily the Criminal has been announced as part of Netflix US’s December 2022 lineup.

Released in theaters in August 2022, the movie received rave reviews, even earning the coveted Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes. It sits at 94% today, with high audience scores across the board too.

Aubrey Plaza plays Emily, a young woman saddled with student debt and completely locked out of the job market due to having a criminal record. Looking for income wherever she can get it, Emily takes shady gigs, including where she buys goods with stolen credit cards. Her foray into crime gets deeper from there.

Rounding out the cast for the crime thriller is Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jonathan Avigdori, Kim Yarbrough, and Gina Gershon.

John Patton Ford writes and directs.

When will Emily the Criminal be on Netflix?

The movie is coming to Netflix likely on a single deal as Netflix doesn’t publicly have any output deal with either Roadside Attractions or Vertical Entertainment. Still, it does regularly carry movies from each distributor.

Universal Pictures carries the distribution rights outside the US, meaning that most regions will eventually stream Emily the Criminal over the next 4 years but not in December like the US does.

Per the Netflix page for the title, Emily the Criminal will hit on December 7th, 2022, making Netflix its streaming video-on-demand debut, having already been available on VOD.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in December 2022, keep it locked on What’s on Netflix, where we’ll be breaking and reporting on release dates through to the year’s final month.

Are you looking forward to watching Emily The Criminal on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments down below.