What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Welcome to your early look ahead at all the new movies, series and games scheduled to arrive on Netflix throughout the month of October 2024. There are plenty of new Halloween-flavored titles and returning hit shows like The Diplomat and The Lincoln Lawyer.

For more on what’s coming up for the remainder of 2024, keep an eye on our complete guide to the year’s new arrivals. We’ve also done a deep dive into the Fall 2024 movies.

Of course, Netflix will also be losing its fair share of movies and series throughout October. You can track all the removals here.

Expected to Arrive on Netflix in October 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – From the Sony first window deal, the fourth installment of Bad Boys, starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, is expected to drop in October.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

22 Jump Street (2014) – Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum return for this comedy sequel.

Being Julia (2004) – Drama on the life of Julia Lambert, an aging actress facing some difficult decisions.

Escape Plan (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenneger goes face-to-face with Sylvester Stallone in this action thriller.

First Daughter (2004) – Katie Holmes stars in this rom-com about the US president's daughter falling in love at college.

Halloween (2018) – Jamie Lee Curtis returns to one of her most iconic roles in this slasher horror reboot.

IT: Chapter Two (2019) – Horror adapted from the Stephen King novels that see the return of Pennywise.

Judy (2019) – Biopic on the famed singer Judy Garland who defied the odds to sell out a series of London concerts in the late 1960s.

Making it in Marbella (Season 1) Netflix Original – Swedish estate agents make bank by selling property in the holiday destination in Spain.

Point Break (2015) – Sports action thriller that combines the best of big-budget action set pieces and surfing.

Robin Hood (2018) – Taron Egerton plays one of the most recognizable characters in the history of stories going up against the corrupt English crown.

The Mechanic (2011) – Jason Statham stars alongside Ben Foster for this crime thriller about a hitman who hires a new apprentice.

Yellowjackets (Season 1) – The first season of the critically acclaimed drama series from Showtime drops on Netflix. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton (2004) – Romantic comedy celebrating its 20th anniversary starring Kate Bosworth and Josh Duhamel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Heartstopper (Season 3) Netflix Original – Netflix's British teen drama continues.

Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Animated series based on the LEGO spin-off franchise.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (2024) Netflix Original – A new special based on the hit DreamWorks movie arriving just in time for Halloween.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

CTRL (2014) Netflix Original – Indian thriller starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat about a seemingly perfect influencer couple but that all turns horribly wrong after a cheating incident and the involvement of AI.

– Indian thriller starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat about a seemingly perfect influencer couple but that all turns horribly wrong after a cheating incident and the involvement of AI. The Platform 2 (2024) Netflix Original – The long-anticipated Spanish-language sequel to Netflix’s psychological horror that involves a vertical prison and a platform of food with this sequel switching up the formula.

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE (2024) Netflix Original – Teen mystery comedy for Halloween about a pre-wedding reunion that turns into a nightmare when a mysterious suitcase shows up.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Ranma1/2 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Shounen anime series about a Akane Tendo who meets her magical new fiance who turns into a girl upon touching water.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Deceitful Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian romantic drama series.

Starting 5 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports docu-series that followings five NBA superstars throughout the 2023/24 season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Outer Banks (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first five episodes of Netflix's flagship coming-of-age drama series.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on the classic video game, this series continues the most recent game trilogy with stunning animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

In Her Place (2024) Netflix Original – Chilean drama movie about a writer who murders her lover and strikes up a relationship with a court actuary.

Lonely Planet (2024) Netflix Original – Susannah Grant writes and directs this new romance drama starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series from DreamWorks Television with reimagines of classic monsters into trucks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Justice (2024) Netflix Original – Polish drama film about a young detective seeking the help of a discharged police officer in prison if he helps solves a bank robbery.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the popular IP featuring Celia Massingham.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) Netflix Original – The next batch of episodes for Netflix's popular animated series set in the world of Jurassic Park.

Outside (2024) Netflix Original – Filipino horror zombie movie.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) Netflix Original – Every episode of the new season of Netflix's legal drama series starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The Shadow Strays (2024) Netflix Original – Indonesian martial arts film about a young assassin defying her mentor to save a boy from a crime syndicate. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

The Man Who Loved UFOs (2024) Netflix Original – Argentinian drama comedy about a journalist who sought proof of alien life and created a media circus while doing so.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Family Pack (2024) Netflix Original – French comedy movie that has a striking resemblance to Jumanji about an old card game that transports a family into a medieval village haunted by werewolves.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 24th

Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original – Australian drama starring Anna Torv and Michael Dorman. Succession-esque drama about the world’s largest cattle station being up for grabs as the owner passes away.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Don't Move (2024) Netflix Original – Finn Wittock and Kelsey Asbille star in this chilling new thriller about a woman racing through the woods after being injected with a deadly toxin by a serial killer.

Simone Biles Rising (Season 2) Netflix Original – This follow-up series follows the US Gymnasts' trials and tribulations at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the secret life led by a gamer which only became known following his death.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Monument Valley 2 (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – One of three Monument Valley games coming towards the end of 2024.

Tom Papa: Home Free (2024) Netflix Original – The third stand-up comedy special from the US comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Go Ahead, Brother (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Murder Mindfully (Season 1) Netflix Original – German series about a man looking to get away for a peaceful retreat but instead becomes a murderer. Whoops!

The Diplomat (Season 2) Netflix Original – The next season of the drama starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell about a career diplomat juggling her many hats.

