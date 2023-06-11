‘The Tutor’ To Makes SVOD Streaming Debut on Netflix in July 2023

Netflix in the United States is soon to be the streaming home to the recently released movie The Tutor, just months after its theatrical debut in March 2023.

Set to arrive on Netflix US on July 8th, 2023, The Tutor is a mystery thriller directed by Jordan Ross and distributed by Vertical Entertainment. It got a theatrical release earlier in the year and was added to VOD platforms a few months later. Now, two months later, this will mark the first time the movie has been available on a subscription service.

Note the movie is only currently showing to arrive on Netflix in the United States. Other regions’ availability will likely vary.

The cast for the movie includes:

Garrett Hedlund (TRON: Legacy, Mudbound)

(TRON: Legacy, Mudbound) Victoria Justice (Victorious, Afterlife of the Party)

(Victorious, Afterlife of the Party) Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

(Stranger Things) Kabby Borders (Game Night)

(Game Night) Jonny Weston (Project Almanac)

(Project Almanac) Ekaterina Baker (The Card Counter)

Per Vertical Entertainment, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“An in-demand tutor is assigned to instruct a billionaire’s son from their New York waterfront estate. But what should be a straightforward job is complicated by the student’s disturbing obsession with him, threatening to expose his darkest secrets.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix in the US has picked up the streaming rights first to Vertical Entertainment titles. Recently we saw Emily the Criminal join Netflix and the likes of After Ever Happy, Last Seen Alive, and The God Committee.

Should you watch The Tutor on Netflix?

With the movie coming to Netflix, should it be high up on your watch list? Based on currently available reviews, the answer leans no.

As of the time of publishing, the movie only has a 19% score on RottenTomatoes from critics and a 55% from audiences.

Most of the criticism resides around the budget of the movie and the script itself, but most note that broadly, the performances from the actors carry what’s there.

On the more positive end of the review spectrum, Julian Roman from MovieWeb concluded:

“The Tutor suffers from major logic flaws. It keeps you hooked to a pulpy climax with a devilish turn. The big reveal is improbable and unrealistic, but fun villainy to watch.”

Sean Means from The Movie Cricket seems to be a time traveler suggesting the movie was almost made for streaming specifically referencing Netflix in his review. He concluded:

“It’s surprising that “The Tutor” didn’t end up in the less-traveled end of a Netflix queue — because if idiotic psychological thrillers like this one escape their natural habitat, what are streaming services good for?”

Will you be checking out The Tutor on Netflix when it drops in July 2023? Let us know in the comments.

