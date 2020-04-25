‘After Life’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Blink and you missed it. Season 2 of After Life is now on Netflix as of April 24th, 2020 and it clearly sets up a third season but has it been renewed, when will it release on Netflix and what can we expect going forward?

After Life, in case you didn’t know, is a Netflix Original comedy series that features Ricky Gervais (and plenty of familiar faces if you follow his previous work) who plays the role of Tony.

Season 2 dropped on Netflix on April 24th, 2020.

Has After Life been renewed for season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Not yet renewed (last updated: 04/25/2020)

As per most Netflix Originals, a renewal is unlikely to come until a month or two after the release date.

However, the chances After Life getting renewed in some capacity is high as we’ll outline the case for below.

Was the series a hit? Well, we’ve never had exact confirmation of how many people have watched it. However, for season 2, Netflix had released its top 10 feature and early indication says it’s a hit. In the UK, it dethroned Too Hot to Handle and Tiger King.

In addition, Ricky Gervais is currently part-way through his multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. The deal was struck back in July 2019.

When the deal was initially announced, Ricky did joke about a third season or, as he opted with some of his previous shows, a one-off special. He said: “I do – unless I can get some of the cast to help me write the third series and just sit back and just turn up,”.

So we’re currently thinking that there’s enough content for a third outing. However, it could wrap up nicely with a one-off special if needed for Ricky to move onto other Netflix projects.

As to when you can expect another season or special. Assuming a prompt renewal, we can probably expect to see the series return in 2021. However, we’re hesitant of saying early 2021 given the fact all filming has ceased during the coronavirus pandemic.

What to expect from After Life season 3

Let’s quickly run through the final events of season 2. During the town’s talent show where Tony seems to recovering from loss day by day, he faces a further setback. His father, played by David Bradley

Matts marriage seems to have been patched up throughout the course of season 2 but whether that’ll be long-lasting could be explored going forwards.

The major overarching plot for a third season would be the continuation and hopefully, the salvation of the local newspaper. Tony promised Sandy that the paper would continue and actually seemed to have got a kick out of having a new purpose in life.

We’ll also see how Tony copes with this loss of his Dad plus how the relationship blossoms (or burnout as the case may be) with Emma who finally got her name revealed in season 2.

Of course, when it comes to the cast, much of that is speculation at this time. We’d expect to see continued flashbacks via Tony’s laptop and new characters introduced.

Now let us know what you think. Do you want to see After Life return for a third season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.