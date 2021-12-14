‘Tides’ (The Colony) Making SVOD Debut on Netflix US in January 2022

Netflix US will be receiving the sci-fi thriller Tides (also known as The Colony) in January 2022 which will mark its SVOD debut having premiered in the US back in August 2021.

Produced in Germany and Switzerland, the sci-fi action thriller comes from director Tim Fehlbaum and was produced by BerghausWöbke, Filmproduktion, Constantin Film, and Vega Film. Despite having been produced in Germany, the film is spoken entirely in English.

The movie marks Tim Fehlbaum’s big return to movies with his last entry being Hell (otherwise known as Apocalypse) released back in 2011.

Before releasing in both Germany and select North American theaters in August, the film first premiered at various film festivals in early 2021 including the Berlinale. It’s scooped numerous awards including awards for best director and best visual effects.

Now, after debuting on PVOD and select theaters, the movie is coming to Netflix on January 11th, 2022 in the United States (other regions to be determined). It’ll be the movies SVOD debut meaning it’s the first time it has been made available on a streaming service as part of a subscription.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you plan on diving in come January 11th:

“In the not too-distant future: after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, Blake, an elite astronaut from Space Colony Kepler-209, must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets.”

Who stars in Tides / The Colony on Netflix?

Nora Arnezeder stars in the lead role as Blake. The actress notably played Lilly in Zack Snyder’s Netflix 2021 summer hit, Army of the Dead. She’s also set to appear in Paramount+’s The Offer.

Iain Glen, best known for his role on Game of Thrones plays Gibson.

Sebastian Roché (A Walk Among Tombstones), Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London), and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Birdcatcher) also star.

Reviews from audiences haven’t been strong thus far. It holds a 5.4 on IMDb with some reviews pointing out holes in the script however many compare the movie to Waterworld for better or for worse. The movie was equally contentious among critics with it currently holding a 48 on Metacritic.

Saban Films holds the US distribution rights who are also going to be releasing 2021’s Zone 414 and Long Story Short onto Netflix US in January 2021.

Will you be checking out this dystopian thriller on Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments down below.