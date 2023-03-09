‘Akuma-kun’ Anime Series Headed to Netflix in Fall 2023

Netflix will carry the brand new anime series based on the Akuma-kun globally starting in Fall 2023.

The new series is based on the manga that debuted in the mid-1960s and has been adapted previously into a live-action series in the 60s and an anime series by Toei Animation in the late 80s and ran for 42 episodes.

The news of Akuma-kun coming to Netflix came via Matan-web.jp (and confirmed by Anime News Network), which confirmed that Netflix has the global exclusive distribution starting in Fall 2023.

Per Matan (translated to English), here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“The new anime is set in the world 30 years after the 1989 version of the TV anime, in which Ichiro Ureki, a genius boy who was raised by the devil, and his partner Mephisto III take on the mysterious incident caused by the devil.”

Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the original anime series to voice in the new series and director Junichi Sato is also returning from the previous series.

Fumitoshi Oizaki is serving as a director of the new series. Previous work includes Place to Place, Deaimon, and A Centaur’s Life. Hiroshi Ōnogi serves as the head writer on the project. Ōnogi is best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Shangri-La.

This anime series is reportedly one of four big projects planned this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki’s (the manga’s creator) birth, with other projects, including an anime movie set to premiere in Japanese theaters in the Fall also.

At the time of publishing, Netflix’s Anime socials for the West had yet to confirm or promote the news.

This is one of many anime series and movies Netflix has picked up or will be airing over the next year or so, as we’ve cataloged here. Also scheduled to release in Fall 2023 (October 26th, according to sources) is the highly anticipated PLUTO series.

Are you looking forward to Akuma-kun coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.