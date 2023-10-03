‘Pluto’ Netflix Anime Series: October Release & Everything We Know So Far

An adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s and Takashi Nagasaki’s Pluto is coming to Netflix in October 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Pluto, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Pluto is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original sci-fi anime series and adaptation of the manga of the same name by authors Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. This is the first time that Pluto has been adapted into an anime, almost fourteen years after its manga run came to an end.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Japanese animation studio Genco is the production studio behind the anime.

When is Pluto coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to reveal an official release date for Pluto. However, we have seen a preliminary release date of Friday, October 27th, 2023.

A sneak peek of the anime has been released by the streaming service. At Anime Japan 2023, Pluto will be featured between 11:20-11:50 AM JST, which means we may get an official release date reveal at the end of March 2023.

Release dates are subject to change as await official confirmation from Netflix.

What is the plot of Pluto?

The synopsis for Pluto has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

Famous for his military service in the 39th Asian War, the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc is violently murdered. Humans and robots around the world mourn for the beloved celebrity. Montblanc’s popularity only grew in the years following the war, thanks to his dedication to nature conservation and his loving personality. Once a fellow war veteran, robotic Europol detective Gesicht is sent to investigate Montblanc’s tragic demise. In his pursuit, Gesicht uncovers evidence of a mysterious entity known only as “Pluto.” He also learns of a conspiratorial plot to dismantle the eight specialized robots from around the world who participated in the war. Racing against time to save those who still remain, Gesicht grapples with his memory, morality, and a world full of hate, desperately attempting to defend the fragile coexistence of man and machine.

Who are the cast members of Pluto?

Shinshuu Fuji is the voice of Gesicht. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fans will be familiar with his work as he is the voice of Risotto Nero. Seven Deadly Sins fans will recognize him as the voice of Chandler.

Youko Hikasa is the voice of Atom. Hikasa is most well known for playing the role of Rias Gremory in the anime series Highschool DxD, and as Mio Akiyama in the K-On!! franchise.

Minori Suzuki is the voice of Uran. She is also the voice of Freyja Wion in Macross Δ.

The remaining cast members have been revealed;

Mamoru Miyano (Death Note) as Epsilon

Romi Park (Fullmetal Alchemist) as Helena

Kôichi Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell) as North No. 2

Rikiya Koyama (Final Fantasy: Spirits Within) as Hercules

Toshihiko Seki (Kamen Rider) as Pluto

Yôko Hikasa (Infinite Stratos) as Atom

Toshio Furukawa (Dragon Ball Z) as Professor Ochanomizu

Hiroki Yasumoto (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Mont Blanc

Hideyuki Tanaka (Paprika) as Brau- 1589

Ken’yû Horiuchi (Metal Gear Solid 3) as President Alexander

Kazuhiro Yamaji (Ghost in the Shell)

Hidenobu Kiuchi (Monster) as Brando

Shinshû Fuji (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) as Gesicht

Minori Suzuki (Kamen Rider) as Uran

Michio Hazama (Master Keaton) as Duncan

Eizô Tsuda (The Last: Naruto the Movie) as Dr. Tenma

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 8 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Pluto on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!