What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Another month is around the corner, and welcome to your first early look ahead at all the new movies, series, and games we know that are coming to Netflix in the US throughout May 2025. It’s led by licensed movies like The Twilight Saga, Netflix’s new Fear Street movie, and new series like Sirens and Bad Thoughts.

A few quick notes. This list is primarily for Netflix US, except for Netflix Original titles, which are mostly global releases. All titles and release dates listed below are subject to change, and this post is a work in progress. It will be constantly updated throughout April and into May as and when we learn of new releases. We expect a complete list from Netflix on either April 16th or 23rd.

While this list contains all the new titles scheduled to drop, remember to also keep an eye on our list of what’s set to leave throughout May.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

May 2025 TBD

Blood of Zeus (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the fantasy animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish language docuseries about 35-year-old fashion designer Ana Páez who was found deceased in a tourist apartment in Barcelona.

– Spanish language docuseries about 35-year-old fashion designer Ana Páez who was found deceased in a tourist apartment in Barcelona. mid90s (2018) – Jonah Hill writes and directs this comedy about a 13-year-old navigating a new group of friends he met at a skate shop in 1990s Los Angeles.

Past Lives (2023) – The Oscar-nominated A24 Korean romance drama about two childhood friends who reunite 20 years later.

– The Oscar-nominated A24 Korean romance drama about two childhood friends who reunite 20 years later. Paul (2011) – Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite on screen for this comedy where they travel across the United States on a road trip but come across an alien voiced by Seth Rogen.

– Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite on screen for this comedy where they travel across the United States on a road trip but come across an alien voiced by Seth Rogen. Sisters (2015) – Comedy starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

– Comedy starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Biggest Fan (2025) Netflix Original

The Equalizer 2 (2018) – Denzel Washington kicks some butt in this action thriller from director Antoine Fuqua.

– Denzel Washington kicks some butt in this action thriller from director Antoine Fuqua. The Four Seasons (Season 1) Netflix Original – Remake of the beloved feel-good comedy film. Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo.

– Remake of the beloved feel-good comedy film. Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo. The Walk (2015) – Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Philippe Petit in this biopic film telling the story of the man who walked between the Twin Towers in New York City in the 1970s.

The Twilight Saga: Twilight (2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2012)

Trainwreck (2025) – Comedy starring Amy Schumer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Bad Boy (Season 1) – Israeli drama series about a comedian recounts how his wit kept him alive inside a brutal juvenile detention center in this raw, coming-of-age drama based on a true story.

– Israeli drama series about a comedian recounts how his wit kept him alive inside a brutal juvenile detention center in this raw, coming-of-age drama based on a true story. Peninsula (2020) – Korean action zombie movie about a former soldier and his team encountering a family trying to survive.

– Korean action zombie movie about a former soldier and his team encountering a family trying to survive. Unseen (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the South African crime thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Britain and the Blitz (2025) Netflix Original – Documentary looking back at a Britain during the darkest days of WWII using stunning new archived footage and interviews with people who lived through it.

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 2) is a Netflix Original. Bolts, Sweeps, and Axyl are back, among other characters, for this animated kids’ series, which uses characters from Universal’s monster universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

The Devil’s Plan (Season 2) Netflix Original – Korean reality game show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3 (2025) Netflix Original – The final entry in the French action franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Forever (Season 1) Netflix Original – From showrunner Mara Brock Akil, this new romance drama series follows two Black high schoolers navigating love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Nonnas (2025) Netflix Original – Vince Vaughn plays Joe in this comedy from director Stephen Chbosky who makes the bold choice of opening up a new Italian restaurant and hiring grandmothers as the chefs.

– Vince Vaughn plays Joe in this comedy from director Stephen Chbosky who makes the bold choice of opening up a new Italian restaurant and hiring grandmothers as the chefs. Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Yet another international spin-off to the dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Bad Thoughts (Season 1) Netflix Original – New comedy series from actor Tom Segura, who plays multiple characters in this showcase of a number of stories that unfold in disturbing yet hilarious ways.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Season 1) Netflix Original – Delayed from its initial release date, this docu-series looks into the manhunt into one of the most notorious terrorists in human history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4) Netflix Original – 10 brand-new animated episodes of this excellent sci-fi animated series.

– 10 brand-new animated episodes of this excellent sci-fi animated series. Pernille (Season 5) Netflix Original – Norwegian comedy drama series.

– Norwegian comedy drama series. The Reserve (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Danish mystery series starring Marie Bach Hansen and Excel Busano. “When a neighbor’s au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.”

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Football Parents (Season 1) Netflix Original – Dutch comedy series about embarrassing parents watching their kids play soccer.

– Dutch comedy series about embarrassing parents watching their kids play soccer. Rotten Legacy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish drama series about a media mogul and father of four fighting to keep this empire afloat.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Sirens (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon lead this new limited series dark comedy cast, which comes from the creator of Maid.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (2025) Netflix Original – An inside look at the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds flight squadron. Comes from the Obama’s Higher Ground Production deal.

– An inside look at the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds flight squadron. Comes from the Obama’s Higher Ground Production deal. Big Mouth (Season 8) Netflix Original – The final season of Netflix’s adult animated sitcom.

– The final season of Netflix’s adult animated sitcom. Fear Street: Prom Queen (2025) Netflix Original – This movie serves as a follow-up to the teen horror trilogy. It takes you back to Shadyside with prom season on the horizon, along with plenty of killings.

Forget You Not (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese comedy series about an aspiring stand-up comedian trying to make it while looking after her ailing father.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 27th

Better Late Than Single (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean makeover reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 30th

A Widow’s Game (2025) Netflix Original – Based on a true story, this Spanish thriller details the life of Maje, a sweet and serene young nurse, who becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of her husband, just a year after they got married.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

Netflix TUDUM 2025 (LIVE) – A one-and-a-half hour live stream where Netflix previews their upcoming slate in a live global fan event taking place in Los Angeles – will feature special performances and exclusive reveals.

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in May? Let us know in the comments down below.