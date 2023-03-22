When will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix US was the unexpected recipient of season 1 of All American: Homecoming in July 2022 after it was initially supposed to head to HBO Max. With the second season soon ending on The CW, we’ve now got the official release date for All American: Homecoming season 2 on Netflix.

First starting its life as a backdoor pilot in the parent series, All American: Homecoming is a spin-off that specifically follows Simone Hicks, who is now attending Bringston University in Atlanta, Georgia. It tracks the ups and downs of her attempts to become a pro tennis player.

As we mentioned, the show was initially scheduled for HBO Max. It was scheduled to hit in late June 2022, but that date passed by, and the show wasn’t available. Instead, it was licensed out of nowhere to Netflix exclusively on July 12th, 2022.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States has received All American: Homecoming and is expected to stay that way. If you live outside the United States, you must find an alternative way to watch the series, although your options will likely be slim.

Despite quite a large proportion of The CW library getting axed this year, Homecoming and its mothership series All American were renewed for new seasons.

In early July 2022, Deadline got word that season 2 of All American: Homecoming will return in October 2022 (specifically October 10th). It will be an expanded 15 episodes for season 2, and its season finale is due to air on March 27th, 2023.

Guests in season 2 include Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating and Coco Gauff.

Will All American: Homecoming even come to Netflix? When can we expect it?

Unlike other shows from The CW, the new season of All American: Homecoming is not guaranteed to head to Netflix, but thankfully, we've had confirmation that it will.

It won’t be coming to Netflix as soon as other The CW titles come to Netflix, but we’ve now had confirmation that all of All American: Homecoming season 2 will land on Netflix on April 11th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to another season of All American: Homecoming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.