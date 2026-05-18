Angel Studios’ Animated Epic ‘David’ Sets Netflix Release In US and Other Territories

Following a record-shattering theatrical run over the 2025 holiday season, Angel Studios’ animated musical David is officially making its mainstream SVOD debut. What’s on Netflix has learned that the movie will begin its partial streaming rollout on Netflix US on June 3rd, 2026.

Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes (the team behind Sunrise Animation Studios), the highly anticipated feature-length culmination of the Young David series hit theaters on December 19, 2025. Featuring the voice of Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian artist Phil Wickham as the titular Old Testament king, the film is a musical retelling of the boy who faced a giant, testing the limits of faith and courage.

Amongst the voice cast are Phil Wickham, Brandon Engman, Lauren Daigle, Asim Chaudhry, Brent Mukai, Mick Wingert, Mark Whitten, and Ashley Boettcher.

If you missed it in cinemas, you missed a bona fide box office juggernaut. David blew past expectations, pulling in a record-setting $22 million during its opening weekend. That debut easily made it the highest-grossing faith-based animated opening of all time, toppling previous heavyweights like The King of Kings and Sony’s The Star. It maintained incredibly strong legs against massive Hollywood blockbusters, eventually closing out its domestic run with over $87.5 million.

Where is David streaming right now?

If you’re wondering why you haven’t been able to rent or stream the film on the usual VOD platforms just yet, David actually is already streaming—but there’s a major catch.

Currently, the movie is housed exclusively on the Angel Studios platform, and viewing is locked entirely to “Guild Members”. For the uninitiated, the Angel Guild is the studio’s premium, paid tier for crowdfunding backers and subscribers. Until now, if you weren’t paying for a Guild membership, you were out of luck.

When is David coming to Netflix?

Its arrival on Netflix will mark the first time the film is widely available to a traditional SVOD audience. Netflix US is currently slated to receive David on June 3rd, 2026.

As we always have to note with licensed titles, release dates are subject to change.

If you’re outside of the United States, don’t worry! We’re hearing that international Netflix territories will also be getting in on the action. Other regions are expected to receive the film in a staggered rollout throughout June and beyond, so keep a close eye on your local app’s “Coming Soon” tab for the latest.

To date, this is the first major Angel Studios movie to make its way onto Netflix, although we did see The Chosen (which has complicated licensing rights) join Netflix in the US and other regions for a stretch beginning in 2023. A Netflix film, A Week Away, is also heading in the other direction with the distributor reviving it as a series.

Will you be checking out the hit animated musical David when it drops on Netflix this June? Let us know in the comments down below!