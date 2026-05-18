‘Dochabi (WT)’ Korean Historical-Action Film Starring Kim Do Hoon & Filming to Begin August 2026

Moving star Kim Do Hoon will lead Netflix’s brand-new historical-action film Dochabi (WT), set in the Joseon period, in which a former military officer must come out of hiding to take down a corrupt official. Filming is to get underway in August 2026. Here’s everything we know so far about Dochabi (WT) on Netflix.

Dochabi (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original historical-action film directed by Ahn Tae Jin (The Night Owl) and written by screenwriter Hwang Sung Goo (The King’s Warden).

What is the plot of Dochabi (WT)?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“In the northern borderlands of Joseon, Tae San, a former military officer living in the mountains in hiding, becomes entangled in the plot of the corrupt official Lee Do Gwan, who plans to disguise slash-and-burn farmers as “barbarians” to hunt them. Tae San faces a life-threatening situation, putting not only himself but also the life of the one person he cherishes at risk…”

Who are the cast members of Dochabi (WT)?

The only cast member confirmed so far is Kim Do Hoon.

Kim Do Hoon will play the lead role of Tae San. The actor is most well-known for leading dramas such as Dear X, Your Honor, Here’s My Plan, and the popular Disney+ drama Moving. His only lead role in a film to date is the 2019 film Days of Wrath 2.

What’s the production status of Dochabi (WT)?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is reported to begin in August 2026. It’s unclear when filming will end, but it is likely to take up the remainder of the year.

With filming set to get underway in August, the earliest we could see the film released on Netflix is Q4 2027. However, a release in the first half of 2028 is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching Dochabi (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!