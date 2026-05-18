Hocus Pocus Legend Bette Midler Joins Cast of Netflix’s Animated Movie ‘Steps’

She put a spell on us as Winifred Sanderson, and now she’s about to grant our wishes. Bette Midler is officially trading in her Hocus Pocus spellbook for a magic wand in Netflix’s upcoming animated feature, Steps.

Coming to Netflix later in 2026, Steps promises to flip the classic Cinderella story completely on its head. And who better to help break the fairytale mold than a Hollywood legend famous for playing Disney’s most iconic witch?

In a casting announcement made today, Netflix revealed that Bette Midler will be lending her voice to the Fairy Godmother in Steps. But if you’re expecting the traditional, squeaky-clean magic-maker, think again. Midler’s take on the character sounds just as wonderfully chaotic as her beloved Hocus Pocus alter-ego, but with slightly better intentions.

“The beloved Fairy Godmother, the wholesome Fairy Godmother, the one with all the good intentions, has been around for a long, long time,” Midler said in a statement. “This particular version of the Fairy Godmother has good intentions, but she’s a little bit of a bumbler and she’s a little bit of a schemer. I’m thrilled to be part of this film! And I’m thrilled to be with this cast!”

For Hocus Pocus fans, the irony of the Sanderson Sister taking up the mantle of a scheming Fairy Godmother is too good to pass up. We can already imagine the brilliant comedic energy Midler will bring to a bumbling magic-user.

As we’ve covered previously here at What’s on Netflix, Steps is a brand-new reimagining of the Cinderella story, told from the perspective of the infamous stepsisters.

Here is the official synopsis provided by Netflix:

“Think you know Cinderella’s ‘evil’ stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot, breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla, a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.”

Midler joins a star-studded, powerhouse vocal cast that we’ve been tracking over the last few months. The confirmed voice cast now includes Ali Wong (BEEF) as Lilith, Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Margot, and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) as Cinderella.

Steps is a massive milestone for the streamer, marking the first film to be fully produced in-house within Netflix Animation Studios. The film is being directed by Student Academy Award gold medal winner Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, who previously served as co-director on Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Producing the feature are Jane Hartwell, alongside Kim Lessing and comedy legend Amy Poehler, who are producing for Paper Kite Productions.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a full trailer and exact release date, but expect to see Steps land on Netflix later in 2026. For more on Netflix’s upcoming animated movie slate, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you excited to see Bette Midler swap her Hocus Pocus broomstick for a Fairy Godmother’s wand in Steps? Let us know in the comments below!