We’re only just past the halfway point of August, but we can already look ahead to the exciting new anime coming to Netflix in September 2020.

Editors note: Pokemon Journeys was announced for September 2020 just after this article was written. Will be added in when next updated.

Below is the full list of anime Movies & TV Series coming to Netflix in September 2020:

Blue Exorcist

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Shonen | Runtime: 24 minutes

Coming to Netflix: September 1st, 2020

It took fans of Blue Exorcist five patient years of waiting for the Kyoto Saga to arrive. For Blue Exorcist fans on Netflix the wait has been even longer still. Subscribers will be delighted to learn that the Kyoto Saga of Blue Exorcist will finally be arriving soon.

Rin Okumura is a seemingly ordinary and rebellious teenager until the day he is set upon by demons. His entire world is dropped on its head when he discovers that he is the son of Satan and that his body is the vessel his father needs to return to the Human world. Rather than joining his father Rin is sent to True Cross Academy and trains to become an exorcist, an organization of demon slayers that strive to keep the world safe from the forces of Satan.

Erased

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: September 1st, 2020

Another Anilpex anime making its way to Netflix US, the smash hit mini-series was one of best anime of 2016.

Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist and part time delivery boy discovers his ability to travel back in time. When Satoru is framed for the death of his mother, he is transported 18 years in the past to his 5th grade self, and attempts to fix the future.

Fate/Grand Order -First Order-

Director: Hitoshi Nanba

Genre: Drama, Fantasy| Runtime: 74 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: September 1st, 2020

The Fate/ franchise has become synonymous with Netflix in recent years, and that looks to continue the TV special of Fate/Grand Order: First Order.

Unbeknownst to the population, humanity is on the brink of extinction. To stop the cataclysmic world-ending event from happening, the Chaldea Security Organisation send new Ritsuka Fujimaru, and the mage Mash Kyrielight back in time to 2004, during the events of the last Holy war, in the hope finding the key to save the future.

The Promised Neverland

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: September 1st, 2020

One of the hottest anime titles of 2019, The Promised Neverland has been in incredibly high demand ever since the first episode was broadcast in Japan. Finally, after much rumor and speculation, we can confirm that the first season will be arriving on Netflix this September.

When three of the smartest Orphans of Grace Field House break the rules by leaving the grounds, they discover a shocking dark secret. With their lives and the lives of the other orphans in danger, they must find a way to leave their seemingly perfect home.

The Idhun Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: September 10th, 2020

Coming to Netflix this September is The Idhun Chronicles and will be forever remembered as the very first Original Spanish anime series.

When the three Suns and three Moons aligned over Idhun, Ashran, the Necromancer took his chance to seize power, and the reign of the Winged Snakes began over the earth. A snake phobic, fire wielding teenager by the name of Jack and his friend, Victoria, are part of an intertwined destiny that will change the future of Idhun forever.

Which new anime on Netflix are you excited to watch in September 2020? Let us know in the comments below!