‘Pokémon Journeys’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Pokémon eased into its new home on Netflix US and fans were delighted that they could stream the first set of episodes for Pokémon Journeys: The Series. The good news is that part 2 is happening and it’ll be dropping on Netflix in September 2020.

Since 1997, Pokémon has released 23 seasons of its animated series. Topped up with the ever-growing number of movies, that’s a lot of content to watch. Each new season features some iteration of its latest generation of Pokémon game, we’re now in the eighth generation, that being Pokémon Sword & Shield. Netflix has increasingly become the exclusive home of new Pokémon content with Journeys only on Netflix plus them picking up the movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back hitting earlier in 2020.

After finally achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, Ash Ketchum travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto. Befriending a fellow like-minded trainer in Goh, the two young boys are hired by Professor Oaks protege, Professor Cerise, to work for his new research lab. Ash has a new goal in mind, to see the world and to battle strong trainers along the way, meanwhile Goh intends to catch one of every type of Pokémon across the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pokémon was put on a small hiatus for two months between April 19th and June 7th.

When will Pokémon Journeys: The Series part 2 be coming to Netflix?

When it was first announced that Pokémon Journeys: The Series was coming to Netflix, in the press release it was confirmed that new episodes would be arriving quarterly for the “duration of the season.”

We originally predicted that the next set of episodes will be arriving in September 2020. That’s now turned out to be true with September 11th, 2020 set to be the release date of Pokémon Journeys season 23 part 2.

Part 2 will consist of at least another 12 episodes, but a final 13th episode was broadcasted and hopefully will join alongside part 2.

Will Netflix be receiving Pokémon Journeys: The Series season 2?

The future of the second season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series or the 24th season of Pokémon on Netflix is up in the air right now.

Netflix has only required the license for the 23rd season, so we’re still waiting for news on whether or not the future of Pokémon will be Netflix.

