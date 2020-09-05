‘The Worst Witch’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Just in time for Halloween, British kids series The Worst Witch will return for its fourth season around the world (with a major exclusion if you’re in the UK). Here’s what you need to know about season 4 including when it’ll drop.

If you’re not familiar with the series, let’s quickly catch you up. The series is produced by both CBBC (the children’s arm of the BBC in the United Kingdom) and ZDF in Germany. Netflix, however, carries the international rights for the series.

The series itself is based on the children’s novel series by Jill Murphy that has multiple adaptions over the years including the co-production available on Netflix which by most accounts, it the best available.

The most recent season, season 3 arrived on Netflix back in July 2019.

Notably, for season 4, Mildred Hubble was played by a new character in season 4. Up to season 3, it was played by Bella Ramsey who featured in HBO’s epic Game of Thrones. She was replaced by Lydia Page.

We also had several new young actresses and actors join season 4 including Luciana Akpobaro who plays Indigo Moon’s daughter, Billie Boullet who plays a junior covern leader, and some new teachers including Karen Paullada and Nitin Ganatra.

For most Netflix regions, you’ll be getting season 4 of The Worst Witch on Netflix for October 1st, 2020. In the UK, which is still yet to get season 3, you’ll likely have to wait for at least a couple of years before it drops. You do, however, have the choice of watching the series in full via the iPlayer.

Will there be a season 5 of The Worst Witch on Netflix?

We’re still yet to hear of anything regarding season 5 of The Worst Witch and that’ll probably be the case leading up to the UK release. It has been speculated that the series will only go on for another single-season given the fact the witches in the school are only there for five years.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Worst Witch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.