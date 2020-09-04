Series & Movies on Netflix Similar to ‘The Boys’

Season 2 of The Boys has now started streaming weekly on Amazon Prime Video but if you’re without a Prime Video subscription and looking to find something similar, we’ve put together a list of the best movies and TV series like The Boys and a show on the horizon that could go toe-to-toe with The Boys.

In case you were wondering and as many of you are probably aware, The Boys is a Prime Original series therefore, won’t be streaming on Netflix ever. It’s easily Amazon’s best rated and most-watched series with new episodes of season 2 releasing weekly this time around.

With that said, let’s now get into our favorite alternatives you can stream right now on Netflix.

The Punisher

If you love the TV-MA nature of the head exploding and often extremely brutal scenes then Marvel’s The Punisher standalone series is for you. While it carries the Marvel branding, it’s possibly the darkest thing set inside the MCU with Frank Castle beating anyone to a pulp who stands in his way.

If you want the full viewing experience for The Punisher you’ll also want to work your way through Daredevil where The Punisher also features.

Once you finish season 2, that’s it we’re afraid because as with all the other Marvel TV shows on Netflix, they were canceled.

Code 8

Part of why The Boys is so good is because it feels raw and real. One superhero movie that managed to achieve that on a relatively smaller budget was Code 8 which lit up Netflix when it released in most regions around the world earlier this year.

The movie was given funding after a short movie was uploaded to YouTube several years ago and took the world by storm. It features the acting talents of Stephen Amell & Robbie Amell and while it isn’t quite as mature as The Boys, it’s an excellent superhero movie that unconventional when compared to the big DC and Marvel movies.

Freaks

Sticking with smaller budget movies (which is no slight on The Boys which sports a huge budget) we move onto Freaks which arrived on many Netflix regions earlier in 2020 (but may not be there forever so check it out sooner than later).

Freaks follows a little girl who is growing up with her father who is seemingly manipulating her but ultimately trying to protect her. It’s excellently written and keeps you on edge throughout.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Moving onto one to watch in the future is Jupiter’s Legacy which is currently expected out on Netflix in early 2021 (or sooner potentially). The series will mark Netflix’s first major entry into the Millarworld franchise it purchased a couple of years ago.

The series is set to feature tell the divide between superheroes of an older generation and their children now growing up and having to fill their boots. While it may look on the outside to have a glossy edge as you’d seen in a Marvel series, the comics are actually quite cynical of the superhero genre which makes it a perfect alternative to The Boys.

Other Recommendations

If you’ve watched all the above titles, TasteDrive has put together a selection of other shows it thinks you’ll like and we’ve selected all those that are streaming on Netflix right now: