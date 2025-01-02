‘Blue Box’ Part 2 on Netflix: January 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

A second season of the weekly anime series Blue Box is coming to Netflix in 2025. Will romance finally bloom between Taiki and Chinatsu? Or will Hina win Taiki’s heart? We’ll hopefully find out in season 2.

Blue Box is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the adaptation of Kouji Miura’s manga Ao no Hako. Telecom Animation Film is the studio behind the production of the anime, with Yūichirō Yano as the writer and director.

Taiki Inomata, a freshmen of Eimei Senior High, is a member of the highschool badminton team, is in love with Chinatsu Kano, a second year and the ace of the girl’s basketball team.

How has part 1 performed on Netflix?

So far, the only country the anime has featured in the top ten is Japan, where it spent 2 weeks. Netflix will likely be disappointed that the series wasn’t able to breach the top ten of other countries.

Compared to other weekly anime released at the same time, the series pales in comparison to Dan Da Dan which stayed in the global top 10 for 12 weeks, which across its 93,600,000 viewing hours equated to 34,100,000 total views. However, it must be noted that shonen genre is considerably more popular than the romance genre.

When is Blue Box part two on Netflix?

Subscribers will have access to weekly episodes starting from Thursday, January 2nd, 2025!

At the time of publishing the first episode of Blue Box part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix within an hour.

How much of the manga has the anime covered so far?

Of the 178 published manga chapters part one has covered approximately under a quarter of the manga, with episode twelve ending with chapter 41 of the manga.

If part 2 follows suit then we would expect it to end during the twelfth volume, most likely at chapter 105. Manga readers will know why part 2 is likely to end with chapter 105.

What to expect from the part 2?

There are some fun twists and turns coming in part two. A shocking revelation will have Taiki questioning his feelings. There’s also a new student coming who has a keen interest in making Chinatsu-senpai his girlfriend, much to Taiki’s dismay. A new outspoken girl also joins the group, and is determined to see the feelings of her friend come to fruition.

However, the big questions remains, will Taiki confess his feelings for Chinatsu-senpai? Or will he conquer the badminton court first, like he promised?

Will there be a second season of Blue Box?

It’s unclear how long the Blue Box manga will continue for but given the manga is published weekly it’s more than likely that there will be enough source material for a second season.

A second season will be heavily reliant on the performance of the first season.

Are you looking forward to watching Blue Box season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!