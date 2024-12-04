New Anime on Netflix in January 2025

It’s going to be a busy start to the year for anime on Netflix, as multiple new weekly anime will be released.

We also have an ongoing preview of anime you can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2025.

New Anime Coming to Netflix in January 2025

Castlevania Nocturne (Season 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Richard Dormer, Nastassja Kinski

Netflix Release Date: January 2025

Netflix has yet to reveal an exact release date, so all we know so far is that the second season of Castlevania Nocturne will arrive soon.

Set during the French Revolution, monster-hunter Richter Belmont, the descendant of Trevor Belmont, arrives in France, where he must confront a terrifying Vampire Messiah who promises to ‘eat the sun.’

New Weekly Anime on Netflix in January 2025

My Happy Marriage (Season 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Reina Ueda, Hiro Shimono, Akira Ishida, Haruka Tomatsu

Netflix Release Date: January 6th, 2025

The second season will see Miyo and Kudo’s love tested as the battle over the “blood of the Usuba” begins.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc (Season 2) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sports | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Sumire Uesaka, Katsuyuki Konishi, Yuuki Kaji, Tomokazu Seki

Netflix Release Date: January 12th, 2025

A release date has recently been set for the second season of the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc!

The Justice, Devil and Perfect Chojin gather to sign a peace treaty to prevent future wars between their factions, but a group – named the Perfect Large Numbers – disrupts events and challenges the factions to a new tournament. At the end of this tournament, a second group – named the Perfect Origin – arrive to declare a second tournament, as Nemesis and Chojin Enma lead them.

Sakamoto Days (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ryouta Suzuki, Ayana Sakura, Nao Touyama

Netflix Release Date: January 11th, 2025

The release of Sakamoto Days is one of the most highly anticipated anime releases for Netflix in 2025. The beloved manga has amassed a large fan following, which is expected to only get bigger with its exclusive Netflix release.

Taro Sakamoto, once the greatest hitman alive, did the unthinkable. He fell in love, got married, had a child, and retired from the underworld for good. Now a humble convenience store owner, his days consist of selling groceries and helping customers. However, Sakamoto’s past continues to haunt him, and aided by former hitman and telepath Shin Asakura, he fights to keep his humble and peaceful family life from harm.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Yuusuke Kobyashi, Akira Sekine, Katsuyuki Konishi, Taku Yashiro

Netflix Release Date: January 11th, 2025

Judging by the synopsis, we expect the series will have an interesting reaction online from those who have never heard of Babam Babam Ban Vampire.

Mori Ranmaru, a 450-year-old vampire, works as a live-in part-timer at a public bathhouse. His goal is to taste the delicacy that is the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and thus from the shadows protects the virginity of 15-year-old high-schooler Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owner. However, when Rihito hits puberty and falls in love with a classmate, Mori pulls out all the stops to prevent Rihito from losing his virginity.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in January 2025

Four weekly anime titles will continue streaming on Netflix in January 2025:

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in January 2025? Let us know in the comments below!