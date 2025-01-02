‘Elway’ Netflix Sports Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with Skydance Sports on another exciting new sports documentary on the life and career of NFL and Denver Broncos legend John Elway, the two-time SuperBowl winning quarterback.

Netflix continues to partner with Skydance Sports, who have already worked with the streamer on the recently released docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Two more documentaries are also in production from Skydance, including a Dallas Cowboys documentary and one on tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Jason Reed is listed as the sole producer from Skydance Sports and is joined by Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, and Kent Kubena for Makemake.

David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach are the executive producers from Skydance Sports. Jamie Horowitz and Peyton Manning join them for Omaha Productions, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Jessica Boddy, Ken Rodgers, and Brian Rolapp for NFL Films.

The documentary will be directed by Ken Rodgers, who had the following to say about Elway:

“John Elway’s career isn’t just iconic, it’s darn near mythological. His physical abilities, mental toughness, and raw determination are the stuff of legend. We are all honored to partner with Netflix to tell the story of the man behind the legend.”

Netflix has provided a detailed logline for the documentary:

“Elway highlights one of the most celebrated athletes of the past 40 years, pro football legend John Elway. The documentary feature will follow his life on and off the field including being drafted to play baseball by the New York Yankees, starring in one of the greatest games in college football history, and winning two Super Bowls as a player and a third as an executive with the Denver Broncos. John Elway’s narrative is undeniably historic—yet altogether human.”

John Elway will also be featured in the documentary, alongside various other members of the Denver Broncos, representatives from teams, and officials of the NFL.

