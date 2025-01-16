‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Season 3: How To Get The Show Renewed & What To Expect If It Does

After a sixteen-month wait, the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne has finally arrived on Netflix. This new season has been a brilliant addition to the Castlevania story, but will it be enough for Netflix to approve a third season? Unfortunately, all indications suggest that Castlevania: Nocturne may conclude after just two seasons. However, with your support, a third season remains a possibility.

Castlevania: Nocturne is the sequel to Castlevania and follows Trevor Belmont’s descendant, Richter Belmont, during the French Revolution. The series is animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios and created by co-showrunner Clive Bradley.

During the height of the French Revolution, the French aristocracy allied themselves with the terrifying vampire messiah, Erzsebet Bathory, who promised to cast the world into an eternal night and, with her undead army, enslave humanity. However, Richter, one of the last descendants of a family of vampire hunters, is sought out by Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean sent to stop the vampire messiah.

What will it take for Castlevania: Nocturne to be renewed?

As for any Netflix series, to help contribute towards a possible renewal relies solely on viewing figures. If you want to watch more of Castlevania: Nocturne, it will be incredibly helpful to binge-watch the entire second season (and maybe rewatch the first season) in the first week of its release.

Steve Stark, the former Supervising Background Designer for Castlevania: Nocturne, expressed how to renew the series on their X account.

If you loved Castlevania: Nocturne and want more of it, or more animated Castlevania in general, be sure to watch season 2 of Nocturne this week! It’s as simple as that, the show’s continuation relies on people actually watching it or not, so please do so if you want more. — Steve Stark (@sstarkm) January 14, 2025 It’s unclear on the context why Stark is now a “former” supervising background designer. Still, it could already be a sign that Netflix is unlikely to renew Castlevania Nocturne for a second season. Looking at the engagement reports between January 2023 and June 2024, Castlevania: Nocturne amassed a combined viewership of 9.2 million views. Compared to the first Castlevania series, Nocturne is lagging in the number of views as the former, during the same period, amassed 22.3 million views. Series Hours Viewed (January 23′-June 24′) Netflix Views (January 23′-June 24′) Castlevania (4 Seasons) 33,900,000 22.3 Million Castlevania: Nocturne (1 Season) 69,800,000 9.2 Million It’s great to see Castlevania still able to amass a respectable number of views. Still, when you consider Nocturne is the latest of the two shows and has struggled to outperform its predecessor, it’s understandable why fans fear cancellation. Ultimately, if you want to see the renewal of Castlevania: Nocturne, you will need to watch the second season and enlist your friends and family to watch it, too. The higher the viewing figures the more likely a series will be renewed.

Does Castlevania: Nocturne need a third season?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Richter, Annette, Maria, Juste, and Alucard defeated Drolta Tzuentes and Erzsebet Bathory, saving the world from an eternal eclipse and freeing the soul of the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet.

While the big bad of the series has been defeated, a door has been left open for more Castlevania.

Richter leaves Europe

Richter and Annette have fallen in love with each other, and their relationship was paramount in saving the latter from losing herself when she was a host for Sekhmet’s soul. Instead of staying in France with Maria, Richter has chosen to join Annette and Edouard on their journey to the Caribbean.

Given the wars to come in Europe, Richter would likely return if any undead forces sought to exploit the chaos.

Olrox

Olrox aided Richter and the group in their fight against Drolta Tzuentes and Erzsebet Bathory, and for that reason, Richter has chosen to let his mother’s killer leave unharmed for now. However, Richter has promised that one day he will kill the vampire.

In the meantime, Olrox has transformed his lover, the knight Mizrak, into a vampire. As a fledgling vampire, Mizrak enjoys the pleasures of his new undead life with Olrox, but the deaths of Drolta and Erzsebet and the downfall of the French monarchy have opened a power vacuum, and Olrox could fill that void.

Maria’s mother possessed?

Maria’s mother, Tera, is now a vampire. While she is far more restrained than other fledgling vampires, she constantly watches over her daughter. However, an even more sinister force is seemingly at work: an evil and malevolent entity has attached itself to Tera. What the entity wants isn’t currently known, but it must relate to Maria, whose magical abilities make her one of the strongest summoners alive. The creature likely wants to control Maria and use her powers for evil.

There is a darkness within Maria, and if she’s not careful, it could consume her.